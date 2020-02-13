Wine country compound of late TV producer Steven Bochco seeks $8.5 million

In Napa Valley, the French country-style compound of Steven Bochco — the late TV producer behind “L.A. Law” and “NYPD Blue” — has quietly surfaced for sale at $8.5 million.

The estate, which is currently owned by Bochco’s widow, Dayna, spans 47 acres in the western hills of Oakville. It’s being shopped around off-market and includes a European-style main home, guesthouse and olive grove among expansive vistas and rolling vineyards.

Manicured gardens approach the ivy-covered haunt complete with three bedrooms and a handful of formal living spaces in 4,600 square feet. Everything is light inside, from the tan walls to the tile floors to the white coffered ceilings in the indoor-outdoor dining room.

Other highlights include a voluminous great room, center-island kitchen, library and cozy lounge. Upstairs, one of the bedrooms expands to a Juliet balcony overlooking the hilly landscape.

The backyard is a space all its own. Dotted with terraces, dining areas and small lawns, it expands to a flagstone patio with a swimming pool and spa.

Hillary Ryan of Compass holds the listing.

Bochco, who died in 2018 at 74, won Emmys for “Hill Street Blues,” “L.A. Law” and “NYPD Blue,” which ran for 12 seasons on ABC.

He owned a variety of real estate over the years, including an Encino Midcentury designed by Richard Neutra that he sold for $4.725 million in 2015 and a coastal estate in Hawaii that he unloaded for $11.5 million two years later.