Elijah Wood sells a pair of Venice bungalows

Actor Elijah Wood of “Lord of the Rings” fame has sold a pair of properties in Venice for $1.685 million.
The urban compound consists of two updated bungalows on a postage-stamp-sized lot. Fenced and gated from the street, the two homes combine for two bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 1,400 square feet.
The larger residence, a Craftsman dating to 1921, blends elements of the early 20th century Arts and Crafts movement with modern updates. A covered front porch, overhanging eaves and exposed rafter tails are among the exterior features of note. Inside, features include cork floors, high ceilings and a galley-style kitchen. The living room has built-ins and a sun-lit reading nook.
The smaller bungalow sits in back and has a small kitchen with a bar, a dining area and a living room with painted wood floors.
Decking and patios surrounded by lush landscaping fill out the grounds.
Wood bought the bungalows in 2004 for $1.2 million, records show. In recent years, the properties have been leased out for as much as $5,250 a month.
Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Marshall Sanford of Compass represented the buyer.
Wood, 39, has kept busy with projects that include a voice role on “Star Wars Resistance” and a star turn in last year’s comedy-thriller “Come to Daddy.” He previously appeared on the shows “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” and “Wilford.”