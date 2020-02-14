Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Elijah Wood sells a pair of Venice bungalows

Elijah Wood
Actor Elijah Wood had owned the two bungalows in Venice for more than a decade.
(Jay Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Neal J. Leitereg 
Feb. 14, 2020
11:01 AM
Actor Elijah Wood of “Lord of the Rings” fame has sold a pair of properties in Venice for $1.685 million.

The urban compound consists of two updated bungalows on a postage-stamp-sized lot. Fenced and gated from the street, the two homes combine for two bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 1,400 square feet.

The larger residence, a Craftsman dating to 1921, blends elements of the early 20th century Arts and Crafts movement with modern updates. A covered front porch, overhanging eaves and exposed rafter tails are among the exterior features of note. Inside, features include cork floors, high ceilings and a galley-style kitchen. The living room has built-ins and a sun-lit reading nook.

The front bungalow is of the Craftsman architectural style.  (Noel Kleinman)
The entry in the front bungalow.  (Noel Kleinman)
The front house has vaulted ceilings.  (Noel Kleinman)
There are built-ins on one wall.  (Noel Kleinman)
Built-in bench seating sits beneath the window.  (Noel Kleinman)
The dining room sits off the kitchen.  (Noel Kleinman)
The kitchen.  (Noel Kleinman)
The bedroom opens to the backyard.  (Noel Kleinman)
The bathroom.  (Noel Kleinman)
Decking creates additional space outdoors.  (Noel Kleinman)
Tall bamboo serves as a privacy screen.  (Noel Kleinman)
The second bungalow.  (Noel Kleinman)
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
Noel Kleinman  (Realtor.com)
The bedroom.  (Noel Kleinman)
The bathroom.  (Noel Kleinman)
The bedroom.  (Noel Kleinman)
There are two patios.  (Noel Kleinman)

The smaller bungalow sits in back and has a small kitchen with a bar, a dining area and a living room with painted wood floors.

Decking and patios surrounded by lush landscaping fill out the grounds.

Wood bought the bungalows in 2004 for $1.2 million, records show. In recent years, the properties have been leased out for as much as $5,250 a month.

Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Marshall Sanford of Compass represented the buyer.

Wood, 39, has kept busy with projects that include a voice role on “Star Wars Resistance” and a star turn in last year’s comedy-thriller “Come to Daddy.” He previously appeared on the shows “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” and “Wilford.”

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
