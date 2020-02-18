Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Halo Top ice cream founder serves up modern Hollywood Hills home

Image_01.jpg
Built in 2008, the architectural abode takes in sweeping city and ocean views through walls of glass.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Feb. 18, 2020
11:59 AM
Justin Woolverton, founder of the low-sugar, high-protein ice cream company Halo Top Creamery, has put his architectural home in Hollywood Hills West on the market for $6.15 million. It’s also up for rent at $30,000 per month.

The listing arrives about a year after the entrepreneur paid $5.6 million for a dramatic hilltop home in the Sunset Plaza neighborhood, The Times previously reported.

Built in 2000, the three-story home boasts walls of windows that take in panoramic scenes from the city to the ocean. The views continue out back, where a hillside patio and infinity pool line the perimeter of the hillside property.

The living room.
The entry.
The dining area.
The kitchen.
The movie theater.
The wet bar.
The master bedroom.
The master bathroom.
The office.
The view.
The pool.

Inside, high ceilings top floors of tile and walnut in the stylish living spaces. There’s a spacious entry, a rounded living room, an indoor-outdoor dining room and a center-island chef’s kitchen.

Amenities include a movie theater with a wet bar and an office with a fireplace. In the master suite, a curved wall of glass overlooks L.A. It’s one of four bedrooms and six bathrooms in 5,000 square feet.

After graduating from UCLA, Woolverton founded the L.A.-based ice cream company in 2011. By 2017, it became the bestselling ice cream brand in U.S. grocery stores and recorded sales north of $320 million that year.

James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency hold the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
