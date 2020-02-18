Halo Top ice cream founder serves up modern Hollywood Hills home

Justin Woolverton, founder of the low-sugar, high-protein ice cream company Halo Top Creamery, has put his architectural home in Hollywood Hills West on the market for $6.15 million. It’s also up for rent at $30,000 per month.
The listing arrives about a year after the entrepreneur paid $5.6 million for a dramatic hilltop home in the Sunset Plaza neighborhood, The Times previously reported.
Built in 2000, the three-story home boasts walls of windows that take in panoramic scenes from the city to the ocean. The views continue out back, where a hillside patio and infinity pool line the perimeter of the hillside property.
Inside, high ceilings top floors of tile and walnut in the stylish living spaces. There’s a spacious entry, a rounded living room, an indoor-outdoor dining room and a center-island chef’s kitchen.
Amenities include a movie theater with a wet bar and an office with a fireplace. In the master suite, a curved wall of glass overlooks L.A. It’s one of four bedrooms and six bathrooms in 5,000 square feet.
After graduating from UCLA, Woolverton founded the L.A.-based ice cream company in 2011. By 2017, it became the bestselling ice cream brand in U.S. grocery stores and recorded sales north of $320 million that year.
James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency hold the listing.