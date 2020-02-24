DJ Calvin Harris gets what he paid for Hollywood Hills home

Nothing gained, nothing lost for Calvin Harris in Hollywood Hills West. The Scottish deejay has sold his contemporary-style home above the Sunset Strip for $7 million, the same price he paid for it in 2013.

Though Harris got back what he put into the property, the sale is still shy of the $9.995 million he sought in 2016 when the property first came up for sale.

Built in the 1950s but renovated since, the two-story home is approached via a double-gated driveway and 10-car motor court. A string of custom circular windows touches up the exterior.

Inside, crisp white walls are offset by hardwood floors and black accents such as beamed ceilings and window frames. The open floor plan holds an indoor-outdoor living room, chandelier-topped dining area, modern kitchen and family room with a wet bar.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a sauna and movie theater. A glass-and-steel staircase rises to the second story, where the master suite overlooks the common spaces through a wall of glass. The main home and detached guesthouse combine for a total of 4,100 square feet.

Out back, a trio of fountains feed an infinity pool that’s nestled into an entertainer’s space with patios, lounges and city views.

Harris, 36, has released five studio albums since 2007 with hits including “This Is What You Came For,” “Feel So Close” and “Summer.” In 2013, he won a Grammy for best music video for “We Found Love” featuring Rihanna.

Last year, he put another Hollywood Hills home — which included a recording studio and two-story music room — on the market for $5.75 million, The Times previously reported.