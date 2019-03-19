DJ Calvin Harris looks to flip recording studio home in Hollywood Hills

A little more than a year after buying a new home in the Hollywood Hills, Scottish DJ Calvin Harris is ready to bounce. He’s put the updated 1940s pad up for sale at $5.75 million or for lease at $25,000 a month, records show.
The stark black estate holds a recording studio and two-story music room, which have attracted a few different musicians over the years. Bong Load Records owner Tom Rothrock sold it to DJ Steve Angello for $3.9 million in 2013, and Angello sold it to Harris for roughly $5.045 million four years later, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.
In 6,010 square feet, the two-story Traditional holds four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a handful of living spaces that vary in style. There’s an elegant chandelier-topped living room with parquet floors and beamed ceilings, a more relaxed family room with a wet bar and a sleek black-and-white kitchen with a center island.
Little nooks include an office and a window-lined lounge with paneled walls and built-in seating.
The main level opens to a spacious deck with city light views, and down below, a swimming pool sits under hanging lights. The landscaped space also holds a spiral staircase and outdoor shower.
Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
Harris, 35, has hits that include “The Girls,” “I’m Not Alone” and “Let’s Go.” In 2013, he won a Grammy for best short-form music video for the song “We Found Love,” which features Rihanna.