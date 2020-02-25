Supermodel Rachel Hunter unloads home in the Hollywood Hills

Rachel Hunter has sold her home in Hollywood Hills West for $3.45 million — about $1.5 million less than the supermodel-actress was asking when she first listed it in 2016.

The English Country-style house, built in the 1930s, has been updated throughout its 5,000-square-foot interior. Among features of note is a Dutch door entry, ornate chandeliers and an arched fireplace in the living room. The master suite — one of five bedrooms and five bathrooms — has separate walk-in closets for clothes and shoes as well as a balcony.

1 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 2 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 3 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 4 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 5 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 6 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 7 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 8 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 9 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 10 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 11 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 12 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 13 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 14 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 15 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 16 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 17 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 18 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography) 19 / 19 Hot Property | Rachel Hunter (Pierre Galant Photography)

The quarter-acre estate includes a swimming pool with a raised spa, stone patios, palms and tropical landscaping.

Advertisement

The property previously changed hands in 2004 for about $2.425 million, records show.

Beth Styne and Annie Challis of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Styne and Challis also represented the buyer.

Hunter, 50, has appeared on the covers of Vogue, Elle, Playboy and Cosmopolitan during her modeling career. The New Zealand native has also starred in films such as “La Cucina” and “The Benchwarmers,” and previously hosted her own show, “Rachel Hunter’s Tour of Beauty,” from 2015-17.