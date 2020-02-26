Charlton Heston’s longtime Midcentury compound seeks $14.9 million in Beverly Hills

In Beverly Hills, an iconic Midcentury compound once owned by Oscar-winning actor Charlton Heston has surfaced for sale at $14.9 million.

The “Planet of the Apes” star lived in the mansion for nearly half a century. Following his death in 2008, his estate sold the prized property in 2016 for $12.212 million, The Times previously reported.

The three-acre estate is impressive in size, scope and style, and it’s getting even bigger. The mansion spanned nearly 10,000 square feet during Heston’s stay, and it’s currently being remodeled with approved plans for roughly 14,600 square feet.

1 / 11 The Midcentury compound. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The hillside home. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The pool. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The living area. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The interior. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The patio. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The deck. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The tennis court. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The three-acre estate. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Perched on a promontory in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the multi-structure property includes a five-bedroom main home and a three-story guesthouse with a screening room, art studio, elevator and two additional bedrooms.

Noted architect William S. Beckett built the home in 1959, and the jagged residence juts out with sharp angles and triangular rooflines. Stone touches up the exterior, and the half-finished living spaces combine hardwood and lots of glass.

Multiple viewing decks hang off the home, taking in sweeping views of the surrounding hills and canyons. On one side of the property, there’s a tennis court with a clubhouse and spa. On the other, there’s a custom-shaped swimming pool.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Advertisement

Heston, who died at 84, gained fame for playing Moses in Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 epic, “The Ten Commandments.” His other prominent roles include “Touch of Evil,” “The Greatest Show on Earth,” “The Big Country” and “Ben-Hur,” for which we won the Oscar for best actor.