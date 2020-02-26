Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress Kim Raver sells Venice home

The roughly 2,000-square-foot Venice home had been on the market since last year.
(Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Feb. 26, 2020
11:31 AM
Share

Actress Kim Raver of “24” and “Grey’s Anatomy” and her husband, director Manu Boyer, have sold their home in Venice for $2.7 million, records show.

Found near Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the offbeat two-story has a flexible floor plan, polished concrete floors and an updated kitchen. A light-filled den/family room sits off the kitchen on the main floor.

The master suite opens to a private balcony. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in more than 2,000 square feet of space.

Outside, the fenced and gated property has a fire pit, an outdoor shower and a small patio. The two-car garage, previously used as a bonus room, has a separate entrance.

Raver, 50, has appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Teddy Altman since 2009. Among her other TV credits are “Revolution” and “Third Watch.” More recently, she had a role on the show “Designated Survivor.”

Boyer wrote and directed the 2015 film drama “To Whom It May Concern.” Last year, he directed the Lifetime television movies “Family Pictures” and “Tempting Fate.”

The couple bought the property in 2006 for $1.735 million, public records show.

Kelly Sutherland of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Elizabeth Padilla of Compass represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
