David Spade sells Beverly Crest mansion for $19.5 million

After more than two decades in Beverly Crest, David Spade sold his home in a matter of days. The actor and comedian unloaded the property for $19.5 million, a nice profit on the $4 million he paid in 2001.

The sale comes as no surprise — he recently shelled out $13.85 million for a bigger spot above the Sunset Strip — but the speed of the sale does. Spade listed the home for $20 million in January and had an offer in hand less than a week later, records show.

Perched in Trousdale Estates, the home was designed in 1978 by Edward Fickett, a prolific architect who built tens of thousands of tract homes in Southern California. He also earned the nickname “King of the Tennis Court” because he was reportedly the first to design cantilevered tennis courts for properties.

1 / 9 The split-level floor plan. (Tyler Hogan) 2 / 9 The living room. (Tyler Hogan) 3 / 9 The fireplace. (Tyler Hogan) 4 / 9 The bar. (Tyler Hogan) 5 / 9 The kitchen. (Tyler Hogan) 6 / 9 The bedroom. (Tyler Hogan) 7 / 9 The pool. (Tyler Hogan) 8 / 9 The tennis court. (Tyler Hogan) 9 / 9 The 1970s home. (Tyler Hogan)

No surprise, Spade’s place has a tennis court, as well as a swimming pool overlooking the city. At the center of the property, there’s a 6,400-square-foot showplace with four bedrooms, including a primary suite with a loft and terrace.

Other highlights include a sitting room with a bar, a double-sided fireplace and a kitchen with an island and breakfast bar. Steel beams cut through walls of glass in the split-level floor plan, where stairs descend from the dining area to the living room.

An actor and comedian since the 1990s, Spade starred in the sitcoms “Just Shoot Me!” and “Rules of Engagement” in addition to films such as “Black Sheep” and “Grown Ups.” More recently, he hosted the late-night talk show “Lights Out With David Spade.”

Stuart Vetterick of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estate represented the buyer.