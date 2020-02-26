Pirate vibes and a secret hatch: Dale Earnhardt Jr. lists custom Florida home

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is racing to sell his Florida home, listing the Civil War-era abode for $3.7 million. That’s $1.3 million more than he paid in 2009, records show.

Found in Key West, the one-of-a-kind residence was built in 1863 and has a few tricks up its sleeve, thanks to Earnhardt’s renovations. The decorated driver has a bit of experience in the remodeling game; in 2018, he and his wife starred in a four-part DIY Network series called “Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy.”

The two-story home pays homage to Key West’s pirate history with a custom kitchen complete with a skull-and-crossbones mural and a wooden steering wheel attached to the island. Mermaids, sea creatures and fishnets touch up the themed space.

On the second story, a hidden hatch door opens to spy on the parlor room. The upper level also holds a deck with a gate that opens up, allowing residents to jump down into the pool below — which the listing claims is unusually deep at roughly 13-14 feet.

The rest of the house calms things down a bit. Past a crisp white façade marked by powder blue plantation shutters, there are five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 3,300 square feet.

There’s a covered front porch, marble entry, small dining area and a living room with wood floors and ceilings. Out back, a gazebo and covered patio with a spiral staircase adjoin the pool. Hanging lights, landscaping and a detached guesthouse complete the scene.

Bob and Debbie Cardenas of Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

A prolific racer, Earnhardt Jr. is the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Sr. He racked up 26 Cup Series wins, 24 Xfinity Series wins and was named the Monster Energy Cup Series Most Popular Driver 15 years in a row over the course of his career.