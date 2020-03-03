Paula Malcomson sells Mount Washington home in two weeks

Actress Paula Malcomson has made quick work of selling her longtime home in the historic Mount Washington neighborhood of L.A. Listed for sale in February for $1.099 million, the updated Midcentury residence sold in two weeks for $51,000 more than the asking price — $1.15 million.

Malcomson was a first-time homebuyer when she purchased the two-story in 2004 for $549,000. In recent years, the “Ray Donovan” and “Deadwood” actress had used the residence as an income property.

Built in 1958 and recently updated, the house features hardwood floors, picture windows and a detached studio/office in the backyard. The roughly 1,050-square-foot floor plan includes a living room, a dining area, two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with new cabinetry and high-end appliances.

Outside, a stone path leads between the home and the detached studio. Lawn, mature trees and planter boxes fill out the grounds.

Malcomson has scores of television and film credits including “The Hunger Games” films and the shows “ER” and “Sons of Anarchy.” More recently, the Irish actress reprised her role as Trixie for “Deadwood: The Movie” and appeared in the series “Watchmen.”

Matthew Littell of Deasy Penner Podley was the listing agent. Littell also represented the buyer.