In Little Holmby, a Paul R. Williams gem lists for the first time in 50 years

Few architects have left a larger mark on Southern California’s architectural landscape than Paul R. Williams. The prolific builder worked on thousands of projects during his decades-long career, including a healthy mix of public landmarks and private residences.

One of the latter just surfaced for sale in the Westside neighborhood of Little Holmby, where a Colonial Revival-style spot is up for grabs at $5.25 million. It’s the first time the house has hit the market in half a century.

Williams, who made history as the first Black member of the American Institute of Architects, built the home in 1937 for Watterson Rothacker, the owner of a film processing lab. At the time, it cost $19,800 to build — which seems cheap, but was actually relatively expensive for the era.

The estate traded hands a few more times over the years before selling to the current owner, interior designer and businesswoman Ann Ascher, for $176,000 in 1971.

1 / 5 The foyer. (Marco Franchina) 2 / 5 The living room. (Marco Franchina) 3 / 5 The bay window. (Marco Franchina) 4 / 5 The formal dining room. (Marco Franchina) 5 / 5 The exterior. (Marco Franchina)

Advertisement

Stone, shutters and dormer windows bring colonial style to the exterior, and inside, the grand foyer showcases a Paul R. Williams trademark: the spiral staircase. The dramatic, swirling steps boast gold carpet and wrap around a crystal chandelier overhead.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 5,250 square feet, including a blast from the past in one of the guest bedrooms complete with bright floral wallpaper surrounding lime green carpet.

Fireplaces anchor the living room and library, and bay windows line the formal dining room. Walls of glass cover the kitchen, leading to a leafy backyard with a kidney-shaped swimming pool. The property spans just over a third of an acre.

Bret Parsons and Aaron Montelongo of Compass hold the listing.