Canadian actor Yannick Bisson lists idyllic Calabasas cabin for $1.625 million

Canadian actor Yannick Bisson, who’s best known for his starring role in the long-running drama series “Murdoch Mysteries,” is asking $1.625 million for his Calabasas cabin.

It’ll end a six-year stay for Bisson. Records show he shelled out $1.237 million for the scenic estate in 2014.

Tucked among the Santa Monica Mountains, the idyllic retreat centers on a wood-covered cabin with lots of outdoor spaces. There’s a dining patio, grassy lawn, terraced garden and scenic deck with an in-ground spa.

1 / 11 The mountain retreat. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The cabin. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The dining patio. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The spa. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The lawn. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The garden. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The living spaces carry the same rustic feel, with beamed ceilings, stone accents and even a splash of Saltillo tile. Walls of windows line the open floor plan, which combines a living room and dining area. The kitchen tacks on a wine fridge.

Elsewhere are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a bonus room in 2,082 square feet. In the master suite, a second-story balcony overlooks the dramatic landscape. The grounds total about a third of an acre.

Jerel Taylor of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Bisson, 50, starred in the action series “High Tide” alongside Rick Springfield in the ‘90s before roles in “Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye” and “The Adventures of Napkin Man!” In addition to his main role in “Murdoch Mysteries,” he also serves as the show’s producer and occasional director.