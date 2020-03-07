Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A Mediterranean oasis dazzles in Palm Desert

1/14
The Mediterranean mansion was built in 2003.  (Josh Spooner)
2/14
The mansion expands to a lush backyard with water, mountain and golf course views.  (Josh Spooner)
3/14
The desert retreat features gardens and water features, creating an oasis in the middle of Palm Desert.  (Josh Spooner)
4/14
The lush grounds include a citrus grove and a greenhouse.  (Josh Spooner)
5/14
The estate overlooks the posh Bighorn Golf Club.  (Josh Spooner)
6/14
A greenhouse is among the property’s features.  (Josh Spooner)
7/14
The property showcases sunny, romantic spaces inside and out.  (Josh Spooner)
8/14
Wood-coffered ceilings are featured in the home.  (Josh Spooner)
9/14
The mansion has 16,404 square feet of living spaces.  (Josh Spooner)
10/14
The kitchen includes a refrigerated pantry.  (Josh Spooner)
11/14
There are eight bedrooms in all.  (Josh Spooner)
12/14
The home includes 11 bathrooms.  (Josh Spooner)
13/14
A movie theater is one of the mansion’s selling points.  (Josh Spooner)
14/14
A wine cellar is also a feature of the home.  (Josh Spooner)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
March 7, 2020
6 AM
This desert retreat offers a world of its own, as gardens and water features create an oasis in the middle of Palm Desert. Overlooking the posh Bighorn Golf Club, the estate centers on a Mediterranean-style mansion with loads of tile and glass. Indoor amenities include a movie theater, wine cellar, bar lounge and gym, while the lush grounds tack on a citrus grove and greenhouse.

The details

Location: 916 Andreas Canyon Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Asking price: $11.995 million

Year built: 2003

Living area: 16,404 square feet, eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Lot size: 1.67 acres

Features: Gated motor court; kitchen with refrigerated pantry; indoor-outdoor living room; wood-coffered ceilings; solarium; covered patio; pizza oven; swimming pool and spa; mountain and golf course views

About the area: In the 92260 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $580,000, down 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Markus Canter and Cristie St. James, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, (310) 704-4248

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
