Home of the Week: A Mediterranean oasis dazzles in Palm Desert

This desert retreat offers a world of its own, as gardens and water features create an oasis in the middle of Palm Desert. Overlooking the posh Bighorn Golf Club, the estate centers on a Mediterranean-style mansion with loads of tile and glass. Indoor amenities include a movie theater, wine cellar, bar lounge and gym, while the lush grounds tack on a citrus grove and greenhouse.

The details

Location: 916 Andreas Canyon Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Asking price: $11.995 million

Year built: 2003

Living area: 16,404 square feet, eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Lot size: 1.67 acres

Features: Gated motor court; kitchen with refrigerated pantry; indoor-outdoor living room; wood-coffered ceilings; solarium; covered patio; pizza oven; swimming pool and spa; mountain and golf course views

About the area: In the 92260 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $580,000, down 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Markus Canter and Cristie St. James, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, (310) 704-4248

