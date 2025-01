High school basketball: Monday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games

More to Read

Annenberg 54, Downtown Magnets 8 Brentwood 78, Rialto 57 Culver City 69, Hawthorne 8 Desert Christian Academy 65, San Jacinto Valley Academy 21 Diego Rivera 50, West Adams 38 Fairfax 64, LACES 24 Garfield 46, La Serna 41 Hamilton 69, Westchester 48 Hawthorne Math & Science 53, Lennox Academy 7 Granada Hills Kennedy 75, Reseda 28 Jurupa Hills 46, Rim of the World 24 Leuzinger 66, Compton Centennial 30 Los Altos 53, Anaheim 51 Marquez 62, Maywood Academy 13 Palisades 54, L.A. University 29 Palm Desert 47, La Quinta 30 Royal d. Santa Clara, forfeit Santa Clarita Christian 35, Newbury Park Adventist 21 Shadow Hills 71, Palm Springs 15 Triumph Charter 38, Vaughn 22 University Pathways 65, Magnolia Science Academy 11 VAAS 35, Lake Balboa College 25 Verdugo Hills 56, Trinity Classical Academy 50 Village Christian 49, Shalhevet 33 Yeshiva 54, International School of L.A. 17

