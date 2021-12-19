The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings

23. MIRA COSTA (11-1); At Claremont on Wednesday (23)

22. ANAHEIM CANYON (10-2); vs. Buena Park on Thursday (22)

20 GARDENA SERRA (7-3); Hosting own tournament this week (17)

18. CROSSROADS (8-3); Bounced back with win over Desert Pines (7)

15. TAFT (9-1); Waiting for West Valley League to begin (16)

13. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-2); On TV vs. LB Wilson on Wednesday (14)

12. SANTA MARGARITA (9-0); Rockwell Reynolds helping lead the way (13)

11. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-2); vs. Valencia on Thursday (12)

10. COLONY (7-0); vs. West Torrance on Monday (11)

9. ST. BERNARD (7-1); First loss in Las Vegas tournament (10)

8. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (9-1); Malik Moore is finding his range (9)

7. ETIWANDA (8-2); Practicing for Classic at Damien (8)

5. ROLLING HILLS PREP (10-0); Still need to face top teams (6)

3. DAMIEN (12-0); Coach Mike LeDuc goes for win No. 1,000 (3)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1); Getting ready for Classic at Damien (2)

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James passes the ball against St. Vincent-St. Mary during a game at Staples Center on Dec. 4.

