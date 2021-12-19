The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)
1. SIERRA CANYON (10-1); Bronny James leads opening win in Hawaii (1)
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1); Getting ready for Classic at Damien (2)
3. DAMIEN (12-0); Coach Mike LeDuc goes for win No. 1,000 (3)
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (12-1); Brady Dunlap is greatly improved (4)
5. ROLLING HILLS PREP (10-0); Still need to face top teams (6)
6. MATER DEI (7-2); Loss in Florida tournament (5)
7. ETIWANDA (8-2); Practicing for Classic at Damien (8)
8. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (9-1); Malik Moore is finding his range (9)
9. ST. BERNARD (7-1); First loss in Las Vegas tournament (10)
10. COLONY (7-0); vs. West Torrance on Monday (11)
11. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-2); vs. Valencia on Thursday (12)
12. SANTA MARGARITA (9-0); Rockwell Reynolds helping lead the way (13)
13. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-2); On TV vs. LB Wilson on Wednesday (14)
14. CAPISTRANO VALLEY CHRISTIAN (11-0); Playing in Las Vegas (15)
15. TAFT (9-1); Waiting for West Valley League to begin (16)
16. RIVERSIDE POLY (10-1); Playing in Covina tournament (19)
17. CREAN LUTHERAN (5-0); Opening win in Las Vegas
18. CROSSROADS (8-3); Bounced back with win over Desert Pines (7)
19. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (8-1); Won Mission Prep opener (21)
20 GARDENA SERRA (7-3); Hosting own tournament this week (17)
21. ST. ANTHONY (7-3); Gave Harvard-Westlake strong battle (20)
22. ANAHEIM CANYON (10-2); vs. Buena Park on Thursday (22)
23. MIRA COSTA (11-1); At Claremont on Wednesday (23)
24. WEST RANCH (7-4); Facing top opponents (18)
25. LOYOLA (11-1); Tournament action next week (25)
