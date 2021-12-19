Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings

Bronny James point guard for Sierra Canyon passes the ball.
Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James passes the ball against St. Vincent-St. Mary during a game at Staples Center on Dec. 4.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)

1. SIERRA CANYON (10-1); Bronny James leads opening win in Hawaii (1)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1); Getting ready for Classic at Damien (2)

3. DAMIEN (12-0); Coach Mike LeDuc goes for win No. 1,000 (3)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (12-1); Brady Dunlap is greatly improved (4)

5. ROLLING HILLS PREP (10-0); Still need to face top teams (6)

6. MATER DEI (7-2); Loss in Florida tournament (5)

7. ETIWANDA (8-2); Practicing for Classic at Damien (8)

8. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (9-1); Malik Moore is finding his range (9)

9. ST. BERNARD (7-1); First loss in Las Vegas tournament (10)

10. COLONY (7-0); vs. West Torrance on Monday (11)

11. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-2); vs. Valencia on Thursday (12)

12. SANTA MARGARITA (9-0); Rockwell Reynolds helping lead the way (13)

13. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-2); On TV vs. LB Wilson on Wednesday (14)

14. CAPISTRANO VALLEY CHRISTIAN (11-0); Playing in Las Vegas (15)

15. TAFT (9-1); Waiting for West Valley League to begin (16)

16. RIVERSIDE POLY (10-1); Playing in Covina tournament (19)

17. CREAN LUTHERAN (5-0); Opening win in Las Vegas

18. CROSSROADS (8-3); Bounced back with win over Desert Pines (7)

19. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (8-1); Won Mission Prep opener (21)

20 GARDENA SERRA (7-3); Hosting own tournament this week (17)

21. ST. ANTHONY (7-3); Gave Harvard-Westlake strong battle (20)

22. ANAHEIM CANYON (10-2); vs. Buena Park on Thursday (22)

23. MIRA COSTA (11-1); At Claremont on Wednesday (23)

24. WEST RANCH (7-4); Facing top opponents (18)

25. LOYOLA (11-1); Tournament action next week (25)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

