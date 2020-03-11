Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Halsey sells jagged, modern Hollywood Hills home for $2.375 million

Image_09.jpg
Tucked into a secluded lot, the two-story home features jagged living spaces full of concrete and glass.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
March 11, 2020
11:27 AM
In Hollywood Hills, Halsey’s one-of-a-kind home just sold for $2.375 million. That’s $145,000 more than the singer paid for it three years ago, records show.

Dramatic in style, the Beachwood Canyon contemporary combines concrete, glass and jagged ceilings and walls that cut through the living spaces.

On the main level, a step-down living room under black beams adjoins a two-story kitchen with an L-shaped island. The level also holds a wet bar with a custom backsplash and a dining room with a wood buffet.

1/10
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
2/10
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
3/10
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
4/10
The open floor plan.  (Realtor.com)
5/10
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
6/10
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
7/10
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
8/10
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
9/10
A guest bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
10/10
A guest bedroom.  (Realtor.com)

Elsewhere are three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in about 2,500 square feet. Halsey made some changes to the master suite during her stay, stripping away a wall of wood and adding string lights that drape over the expansive space. A picture window takes in leafy views.

Out back, covered and tiered patios surround a geometric swimming pool under romantic hanging lights. A deck overlooks the secluded space from above.

Joshua Myler of the Agency held the listing. Brian Campbell of Compass represented the buyer.

A Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Halsey has released three studio albums, the latest of which, “Manic,” debuted in January. To date, the 25-year-old has sold 22 million records in the United States.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
