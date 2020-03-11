Halsey sells jagged, modern Hollywood Hills home for $2.375 million

In Hollywood Hills, Halsey’s one-of-a-kind home just sold for $2.375 million. That’s $145,000 more than the singer paid for it three years ago, records show.

Dramatic in style, the Beachwood Canyon contemporary combines concrete, glass and jagged ceilings and walls that cut through the living spaces.

On the main level, a step-down living room under black beams adjoins a two-story kitchen with an L-shaped island. The level also holds a wet bar with a custom backsplash and a dining room with a wood buffet.

Elsewhere are three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in about 2,500 square feet. Halsey made some changes to the master suite during her stay, stripping away a wall of wood and adding string lights that drape over the expansive space. A picture window takes in leafy views.

Out back, covered and tiered patios surround a geometric swimming pool under romantic hanging lights. A deck overlooks the secluded space from above.

Joshua Myler of the Agency held the listing. Brian Campbell of Compass represented the buyer.

A Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Halsey has released three studio albums, the latest of which, “Manic,” debuted in January. To date, the 25-year-old has sold 22 million records in the United States.