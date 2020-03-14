Hot Property: Pharrell Williams seeks $17-million haul for glass-covered mansion

Not many houses look like the L.A. home of Pharrell Williams. The ultra-modern compound — covered in glass and perched on four acres with city-to-ocean views — hit the market last week in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $16.95 million.

The architectural estate is a world of its own, with koi ponds and waterfalls that dot the hilltop grounds that surround it. Almost every space, both indoor and outdoor, enjoys sweeping views below.

If it sells, it will cap a two-year stay for Williams. The Grammy-winning artist paid $15.6 million for the estate in 2018 when he bought it from actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry.

A 200-foot driveway approaches the mansion, which is fronted by a 30-car motor court. Custom-built in 1992, the dramatic abode has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in more than 17,000 square feet. Steel beams cut through expansive walls of glass across the exterior, creating a visually striking space that could serve well as a supervillain’s lair. Inside, pyramid skylights and jagged lines continue the aesthetic.

Atrium-like common spaces include a foyer with a reflecting pool, a great room with a snaking marble stairway and a formal dining room with a crystal rock chandelier. Wood accents touch up the master suite, which opens out to the landscaped grounds.

Outside, lawns and patios surround a resort-like pool with a waterfall, slide and grotto. Rock sculptures, dining terraces and a sports court complete the property.

A singer, rapper, producer and fashion designer, Williams, known simply as Pharrell, formed the hip-hop production duo the Neptunes in the mid-’90s and started the band N.E.R.D. later that decade. He’s won 13 Grammys and received two Oscar nominations, including one for his hit song “Happy.”

Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.

Power couple looks to score

Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union are ready to play ball in the San Fernando Valley. After buying a newly constructed home earlier this year in Hidden Hills, the celebrity power couple have listed their home of two years in Sherman Oaks for sale at $6.2 million.

The Mediterranean villa-style home sits behind gates at the end of a private road. Built in 2017, the three-story house has a formal entry with a sculptural staircase, an elevator, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a home theater.

The master suite, which was expanded during Wade and Union’s ownership, is among five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Terraces and wrap-around balconies on the upper floors make the most of panoramic views of the city and valley floor. The house sits on three-quarters of an acre with an infinity-edge pool, a lounge, a fenced play yard and an outdoor kitchen with a new pizza oven. There’s also a six-car garage.

While it offers some 8,650 square feet of space, the Sherman Oaks home is dwarfed by Wade and Union’s new $17.9-million home in Hidden Hills. The traditional-style mansion, nestled between homes owned by DeMar DeRozan and Kylie Jenner, has 10 bedrooms, a subterranean garage and 22,800 square feet of space — about the size of five NBA basketball courts.

Wade, 38, is a former professional basketball player who played 16 years in the NBA, making 13 all-star teams. As a member of the Miami Heat, he won three NBA titles and was the league scoring champion in 2009. He retired following the 2019 season.

Union, 47, is an actress known for her film roles in “Love & Basketball” (2000), “Bad Boys II” (2003) and “Bring It On” (2000). More recently, she has appeared on the television series “Being Mary Jane” and “L.A.'s Finest.”

They bought the Sherman Oaks house in 2018 for $5.995 million, records show.

Anna Marie Simpliciano of Hilton & Hyland and Althea Bowman of B&B Investments hold the listing.

Storied estate fetches top dollar

Things couldn’t have gone much better for John Goldwyn and Jeff Klein in Beverly Hills. The pair sold their 93-year-old hacienda with a star-studded past for $9.2 million — or about $200,000 over their asking price.

Goldwyn, the former president of motion pictures at Paramount, and Klein, the owner of the historic Sunset Tower Hotel, found a buyer within a week of listing.

They’re not the only notable names tied to the storied estate. Past residents include Oscar-winning actress Katharine Hepburn and horror icon Boris Karloff, who transformed the property into a romantic retreat with terraced gardens, rolling lawns, eucalyptus hedges, orchards and a rose garden during his stay.

Spanish style covers the 5,000-square-foot home and continues inside, where beamed ceilings, whitewashed brick and vibrant tile touch up the common spaces. A highlight comes in the rounded living room, which takes in leafy views through a sweeping wall of windows.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a formal dining room, skylight-topped kitchen and office nook complete with one of the home’s six fireplaces. Two other fireplaces are found outside, and the scenic grounds also hold a dining patio, a pizza oven, a courtyard, a fountain and a swimming pool.

As a producer, Goldwyn’s credits include “Dexter,” “Hot Rod,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and “Masterminds.” Klein owns multiple properties around L.A., including the Sunset Tower Hotel and celebrity-popular San Vicente Bungalows.

Douglas Elliman agents handled both ends of the deal. Brendan Fitzpatrick held the listing, and Dorothy Carter and Michael Orland represented the buyer.

The end of her early scene

Actress Paula Malcomson made quick work of selling her longtime home in the Mount Washington neighborhood of L.A. Listed for sale in February for $1.099 million, the updated Midcentury residence sold in two weeks for $51,000 more than the asking price — $1.15 million.

Malcomson was a first-time home buyer when she purchased the two-story in 2004 for $549,000. In recent years, the “Ray Donovan” and “Deadwood” actress had used the residence as an income property.

Built in 1958 and recently updated, the house features hardwood floors, picture windows and a detached studio/office in the backyard. The roughly 1,050-square-foot floor plan includes a living room, a dining area, two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with new cabinetry and high-end appliances.

Outside, a stone path leads between the home and the detached studio. Lawn, mature trees and planter boxes fill out the grounds.

Malcomson has scores of television and film credits including the “Hunger Games” films and the shows “ER” and “Sons of Anarchy.” More recently, the Irish actress reprised her role as Trixie for “Deadwood: The Movie” and appeared in the series “Watchmen.”

Matthew Littell of Deasy Penner Podley was the listing agent. Littell also represented the buyer.

Lining up a listing

NFL veteran Nick Hardwick, who spent a decade with the Chargers, has put his San Diego home up for sale at $1.995 million. That’s about $700,000 more than he paid for it in 2015 a year after retiring from the league, records show.

The house has taken on a whole new look over the last half-decade. Once an outdated 1950s single-story with a powder blue exterior and drab living spaces, it now boasts oak floors, crisp white walls and modern fixtures across 3,700 square feet.

Walls of glass and custom built-ins line the living room, and the family room tacks on a fireplace. The master suite boasts a checkered-tile bathroom and takes in leafy views through picture windows. It’s one of four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The most dramatic transformation came outside. What was once a grassy lawn now boasts a saltwater pool, spa, a patio with a fire pit and a chic outdoor kitchen with a bar and grill. Privacy hedges circle the space.

The property sits about two miles from the ocean and five miles from downtown San Diego.

A native of Indiana, Hardwick played for Purdue before being drafted by the Chargers in 2004. The center played 136 games with the team through 11 seasons, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2006.

Mike McCurdy of Compass holds the listing.