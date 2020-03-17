Music producer Mark Ronson sells colorful Los Feliz spread

Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Mark Ronson has sold a Los Feliz home he owned through a corporate entity for about $4.776 million, records show.

Hedged and gated from the street, the 1935 Mediterranean Revival-style villa has been updated with colorful living spaces yet retains such period features as stenciled beams and Saltillo tile floors. A grand foyer with a sweeping staircase opens to a step-down living room with a fireplace. In the den, emerald green-hued walls and built-ins catch the eye.

1 / 9 The swimming pool. (Hilton & Hyland) 2 / 9 The foyer. (Hilton & Hyland) 3 / 9 The step-down living room. (Hilton & Hyland) 4 / 9 The dining room. (Hilton & Hyland) 5 / 9 A dining nook sits off the kitchen. (Hilton & Hyland) 6 / 9 The emerald green-hued den. (Hilton & Hyland) 7 / 9 The master suite has a fireplace and a sitting room. (Hilton & Hyland) 8 / 9 The guesthouse is two stories. (Hilton & Hyland) 9 / 9 The house sits on about a third of an acre. (Hilton & Hyland)

The 6,263-square-foot floor plan also contains a center-island kitchen, a formal dining room and an expanded master suite. Including a two-story guesthouse, there are five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

Advertisement

The house sits on about a third of an acre dotted with palm trees. A swimming pool, a dining patio and a loggia with a bar make up the backyard.

Ronson, 44, is known as the producer of such hits as Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” album as well as the singles “Rehab” and “Uptown Funk.” Two years ago, the British musician scored a hat trick of sorts when he won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for co-writing the song “Shallow” for the movie “A Star Is Born.”

Public records show he bought the property four years ago for about $4.295 million.

Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Sheena Sadaghiani of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.