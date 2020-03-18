Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Former SDSU football coach Rocky Long sells in San Diego’s Ocean Beach

200005927_22_1.jpg
The former Aztecs football coach, now the defensive coordinator at the University of New Mexico, sold the property for $1.51 million, or $10,000 more than the asking price.
(Realtor.com)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 18, 2020
3:06 PM
Former San Diego State football head coach Rocky Long, who briefly retired in January before joining the University of New Mexico coaching staff, has sold his home in San Diego’s Ocean Beach area for $1.51 million, or $10,000 more than the asking price.

The Spanish-inspired two-story sits on a narrow lot about two blocks from the beach with a rooftop deck and ocean views.

Built in 2009, the home features a courtyard entry, a living room with a fireplace and an upgraded kitchen. There are vaulted ceilings, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in more than 2,200 square feet of space. The master suite has a Juliet balcony overlooking the backyard.

Outside, built-in planters surround a raised patio. Citrus trees and a detached garage complete the coastal setting.

Long bought the property in 2013 for $1.075 million, records show.

The 70-year-old coach and former player joined the San Diego State football program in 2009 as a defensive coordinator and was promoted to head coach in 2011. Under Long, the Aztecs enjoyed unprecedented success, making 10 consecutive bowl appearances. His 81-38 record as head coach at San Diego State is second only to Don Coryell (104-19-2).

Beau Trickey of Compass was the listing agent. Jeffrey Whittington of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
