Former Alpine home of disgraced ex-Rep. Duncan Hunter hits the market

The Alpine home that former U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter sold four years ago has come back up for sale for $730,000.

Hunter, who was sentenced this week to 11 months in federal prison for his role in the misuse of campaign funds, and his wife, Margaret, listed and sold the home in 2016 for $600,000 amid questions of their personal spending of campaign money. Margaret Hunter, who previously served as campaign manager to her husband, is scheduled to be sentenced in April on one count of criminal conspiracy for her role in the scheme.

1 / 8 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 A bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 A bathroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The patio. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The swimming pool and backyard. (Realtor.com)

Built in 1979, the two-story house sits on more than 1.5 acres with a swimming pool and sweeping ocean views. The 2,713-square-foot floor plan has been updated since the Hunters’ ownership and has a living room with a fireplace, five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The updated kitchen is equipped with a farmhouse-style sink.

Charlene Thorman of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Hunter, 44, acknowledged that he took out a home-equity loan to repay some $49,000 of questionable campaign expenses, the San Diego Union-Tribune previously reported.

According to an indictment, Hunter and his wife used campaign contributions to fund family expenses such as dental bills, home repairs and fast-food meals. The Hunters’ use of donations to pay for exotic vacations, flights and private-school tuition also came under question as well as the use of more than $500 in campaign funds to fly the family’s pet rabbit, Eggburt, across the country.