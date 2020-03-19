‘Fast & Furious’ producer Neal Moritz drops $9.7 million on a luxury condo in Hawaii

We now know what Sony Pictures executive Neal Moritz did shortly after last summer.

Moritz, known for producing such well-known films as “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “The Fast and the Furious” and “I Am Legend,” paid $9.7 million for real estate in the luxury condominium community known as the Makena Golf and Beach Club on the southern coast of Maui.

Public records show that Moritz and his wife, Sarah, on Oct. 1 purchased a home, still under construction, that includes use of an adjacent spa and fitness center and a club with open-air restaurant and pool bar. The residence encompasses 3,351-square-feet, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The 1,800-acre Makena Resort was once home to the Maui Prince Hotel. A few years ago, the owner of the resort announced plans to redevelop the property into a luxury condominium community.

Moritz, who was born in Los Angeles and graduated from UCLA and the USC School of Cinematic Arts, has produced more than 70 films in his career. Besides those mentioned above, his films include “Cruel Intentions,” “Not Another Teen Movie,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Evan Almighty” and “Juice,” which starred the late Tupac Shakur.

Moritz also caught the acting bug, playing a couple of roles as a driver in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, as well as in the 2003 film “S.W.A.T.,” on which he also served as producer.