What $400,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County cities

Looking for space to practice social distancing? Here’s a look at acre-plus properties listed for about $400,000 in Apple Valley, Hesperia and Joshua Tree in San Bernardino County.

APPLE VALLEY: This five-acre horse ranch centers on a remodeled home with dramatic vaulted ceilings and walls of glass with desert views.

Address: 10033 Cerra Vista St., Apple Valley, 92308

Listed for: $424,950 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,739 square feet (five-acre lot)

Features: Cactus landscaping; open floor plan with free-standing fireplace; clerestory windows; hot tub

About the area: In the 92308 ZIP Code, based on 47 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $242,000, up 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7493 Rodeo Road, Hesperia (Realtor.com)

HESPERIA: This desert dwelling with solar panels and a three-car garage is down about $65,000 from its original price tag.

Address: 7493 Rodeo Road, Hesperia, 92344

Listed for: $419,900 for four bedrooms, 3.75 bathrooms in 2,868 square feet (1.8-acre lot)

Features: Open floor plan; arched windows; tile floors; covered patio

About the area: In the 92344 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $362,000, up 20.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6784 Outpost Road, Joshua Tree (Realtor.com)

JOSHUA TREE: Outdoor spaces on this scenic double-lot compound include a flagstone lounge, wood deck, trellis-topped patio, rock wall and koi pond.

Address: 6784 Outpost Road, Joshua Tree, 92252

Listed for: $400,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,578 square feet (2.5-acre lot)

Features: Flagstone living room; center-island kitchen; mountain views; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92252 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $206,000, up 0.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

25025 Little Teepee Road, Apple Valley (Realtor.com)

APPLE VALLEY: Turf lawns and trees surround this scenic house on more than two acres.

Address: 25025 Little Teepee Road, Apple Valley, 92307

Listed for: $399,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,745 square feet (2.06-acre lot)

Features: Brick columns; double-door entry; covered patio; scenic fire pit

About the area: In the 92307 ZIP Code, based on 55 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $265,000, up 4.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

11152 3rd Ave., Hesperia (Realtor.com)

HESPERIA: Newly constructed, this single-story residence boasts tan tones and hardwood floors throughout its spacious floor plan.

Address: 11152 3rd Ave., Hesperia, 92345

Listed for: $419,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,284 square feet (1.02-acre lot)

Features: Arched doorways; living room with corner fireplace; open-concept kitchen; covered patio

About the area: In the 92345 ZIP Code, based on 91 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $262,000, down 5.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

63815 Quail Springs Road, Joshua Tree (Realtor.com)

JOSHUA TREE: Surrounded by conservation land, this colorful abode boasts quirky details such as hot-rolled steel countertops, polished concrete floors and a corrugated roof.

Address: 63815 Quail Springs Road, Joshua Tree, 92252

Listed for: $389,000 for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,757 square feet (1.23-acre lot)

Features: Subway tile kitchen; master suite with sitting area; outdoor lounge; fenced patio

About the area: In the 92252 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $206,000, up 0.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.