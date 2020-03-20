Sale of golfer J.B. Holmes’ Florida home ends in the rough

In Florida, PGA Tour golfer J.B. Holmes has unloaded his waterfront home roughly a year and a half after it first hit the market. The custom estate sold for $1.825 million — that’s a $225,000 drop from what he paid for the place six years ago, records show.

The lakeside spot spans three-quarters of an acre in Bradenton, centering on a two-story house built in 2007. Inside, columns and tile floors touch up expansive formal living spaces.

The most impressive space comes in the two-story great room, where wood-covered ceilings top a fireplace framed by built-ins. Walls of windows, wainscoting and a sweeping staircase complete the scene.

Another highlight comes out back, where a glass-covered pool and spa boasts a wet bar and plenty of patio space. Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a formal dining room and chef’s kitchen in about 6,300 square feet.

An elevator ascends to the second story, where pocketing glass walls in the master suite access a covered lanai. The level also holds a loft and movie theater.

Holmes, 37, boasts eight wins as a professional golfer, including four on the PGA Tour. The most recent came last year when he won the Genesis Open, which took place at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.

Holly Pascarella of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atchley Properties held the listing. Kerry Panozzo of MVP Realty Associates represented the buyer.