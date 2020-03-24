Celebrity designer LM Pagano asks $4.5 million for artsy Topanga compound

LM Pagano, the celebrity interior designer whose clientele includes Johnny Depp and Nicolas Cage, has put her canyon compound in Topanga on the market for $4.5 million.

Entered through custom sculptural gates, the six-acre property is perched on a crest with sweeping ocean and canyon views. At the center sits a cubist-style home. True to its style, the house comprises a series of squares stacked together on a sloping lot.

Bohemian vibes abound in the split-level floor plan, which boasts glass, marble, polished concrete and plenty of hardwood.

1 / 20 The backyard. (Michael McNamara) 2 / 20 The entry. (Michael McNamara) 3 / 20 The music room. (Michael McNamara) 4 / 20 The living room. (Michael McNamara) 5 / 20 The kitchen. (Michael McNamara) 6 / 20 The bedroom. (Michael McNamara) 7 / 20 The bohemian bedroom. (Michael McNamara) 8 / 20 The master bedroom. (Michael McNamara) 9 / 20 The balcony. (Michael McNamara) 10 / 20 The view. (Michael McNamara) 11 / 20 The pool. (Michael McNamara) 12 / 20 The yard. (Michael McNamara) 13 / 20 The dining area. (Michael McNamara) 14 / 20 The guesthouse. (Michael McNamara) 15 / 20 The lounge. (Michael McNamara) 16 / 20 The guesthouse. (Michael McNamara) 17 / 20 The view. (Michael McNamara) 18 / 20 The hillside home. (Michael McNamara) 19 / 20 The canyon compound. (Michael McNamara) 20 / 20 The exterior. (Michael McNamara)

Advertisement

Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms are spread across 3,640 square feet, including two master suites with their own private balconies.

Gardens and 40 fruit trees dot the scenic landscape outside, where the house descends to an infinity-edge pool and grassy yard. On the other end, a pool house adds a fireplace and outdoor shower.

The canyon property also includes trails, a bridge over a seasonal brook and a detached guesthouse with a private deck.

Greg Holcomb of Compass and Nancy Nelms of Snyder Sutton Real Estate hold the listing.