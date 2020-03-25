Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen tosses Redondo Beach home back on the market

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen is looking to close out a sale in Redondo Beach, where his home of about five years is back on the market at $2.15 million.

The Craftsman-inspired home, which was briefly on the market in 2018, sits on a corner lot about five blocks from the beach. Built in 2008, the custom two-story has a wrap-around porch, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. French doors in the master suite open to a private balcony. Dark hardwood floors run throughout the 2,710-square-foot floor plan.

Outside, a massive trellis provides cover for a patio and built-in barbecue. A fenced play area fills out the backyard.

Jansen, a three-time all-star, finished last season with 33 saves in 62 appearances for the Dodgers. The 32-year-old is the ballclub’s all-time leader in saves with 301.

He bought the home in 2015 for $1.595 million, public records show.

Gregory Pawlik of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.