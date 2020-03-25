Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen tosses Redondo Beach home back on the market

Kenley Jansen
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen previously listed the Redondo Beach home in 2018 for $2.35 million. The four-bedroom house is back on the market at $2.15 million.
(Victor Decolongon / Getty Images)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen is looking to close out a sale in Redondo Beach, where his home of about five years is back on the market at $2.15 million.

The Craftsman-inspired home, which was briefly on the market in 2018, sits on a corner lot about five blocks from the beach. Built in 2008, the custom two-story has a wrap-around porch, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. French doors in the master suite open to a private balcony. Dark hardwood floors run throughout the 2,710-square-foot floor plan.

Kenley Jansen | Hot Property
Kenley Jansen | Hot Property
Kenley Jansen | Hot Property
Kenley Jansen | Hot Property
Kenley Jansen | Hot Property
Kenley Jansen | Hot Property
Kenley Jansen | Hot Property
Kenley Jansen | Hot Property
Kenley Jansen | Hot Property

Outside, a massive trellis provides cover for a patio and built-in barbecue. A fenced play area fills out the backyard.

Jansen, a three-time all-star, finished last season with 33 saves in 62 appearances for the Dodgers. The 32-year-old is the ballclub’s all-time leader in saves with 301.

He bought the home in 2015 for $1.595 million, public records show.

Gregory Pawlik of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
