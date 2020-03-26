Dolph Lundgren deems Hollywood Hills contemporary expendable

Actor-director Dolph Lundgren of the “Rocky” and “Expendables” film franchises has put his contemporary home in Hollywood Hills West on the market for $4.465 million.

The steel, glass and concrete three-story, designed by architect Moshe Sarid, is topped by a rooftop deck that takes in the cityscape.

The hedged and fenced house features high ceilings, a floating staircase and limestone and oak floors. The 5,230 square feet of open-plan living space includes a chef’s kitchen that opens to a terrace and a dining area with wine storage. A low-set window in the living room looks onto a side swimming pool with a waterfall feature.

Four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a lower-level theater and game room round out the floor plan. There’s also a four-car garage.

Lundgren, 62, broke big in Hollywood as the machine-like Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV,” a role he’s set to reprise in the upcoming “Creed II.” The Swedish actor will also appear in “Aquaman” and the fourth installment of “The Expendables,” which is due to come out in 2020. Last year, the Swedish actor appeared in three movies including “Acceleration” with former MMA star Chuck Liddell.

Johanna Falduto and Annie Constantinesco of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.

He bought the place two years ago for $3.9 million, The Times previously reported.