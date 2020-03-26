Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Dolph Lundgren deems Hollywood Hills contemporary expendable

A home theater is among features at the Hollywood Hills West home of “Rocky IV” actor Dolph Lundgren. The 5,230-square-foot house is now for sale at $4.465 million.
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 26, 2020
9:53 AM
Actor-director Dolph Lundgren of the “Rocky” and “Expendables” film franchises has put his contemporary home in Hollywood Hills West on the market for $4.465 million.

The steel, glass and concrete three-story, designed by architect Moshe Sarid, is topped by a rooftop deck that takes in the cityscape.

The hedged and fenced house features high ceilings, a floating staircase and limestone and oak floors. The 5,230 square feet of open-plan living space includes a chef’s kitchen that opens to a terrace and a dining area with wine storage. A low-set window in the living room looks onto a side swimming pool with a waterfall feature.

The home and outdoor living spaces take in views of the cityscape.
The entry.
The entry.
The living room.
The lap swimming pool.
The dining room has wine storage.
The family room.
The master bedroom.
The master bath.
A bedroom.
The home theater.
The office.
The terrace.
The rooftop deck.

Four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a lower-level theater and game room round out the floor plan. There’s also a four-car garage.

Lundgren, 62, broke big in Hollywood as the machine-like Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV,” a role he’s set to reprise in the upcoming “Creed II.” The Swedish actor will also appear in “Aquaman” and the fourth installment of “The Expendables,” which is due to come out in 2020. Last year, the Swedish actor appeared in three movies including “Acceleration” with former MMA star Chuck Liddell.

Johanna Falduto and Annie Constantinesco of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.

He bought the place two years ago for $3.9 million, The Times previously reported.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
