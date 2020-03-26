Julia Roberts quietly unloads Malibu estate for $8 million

Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, who earlier this year was making moves in San Francisco, has quietly sold a Malibu property she owned in a trust for $8 million. Details are scant, as the transaction took place outside of the Multiple Listing Service.

The roughly one-acre estate sits across the street from the actress’ longtime residence in the Point Dume area.

The gated estate sits on more than an acre in Malibu’s Point Dume area. (NearMap)

Past a gated entry, the property contains a three-bedroom ranch house, gardens and a riding ring. A motor court and large grassy field fill out the front.

Advertisement

The property had been in the process of foreclosure before Roberts bought it in 2015 in another off-market deal for $6.84 million, The Times previously reported.

Roberts, 52, has scores of film credits including “Steel Magnolias,” “Pretty Woman” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” She won an Academy Award for her leading role in the 2001 film “Erin Brockovich.”

On the real estate front, the actress maintains other property in California including a century-old Victorian home in San Francisco that she bought through the same trust this year for $8.3 million. Four years ago, she sold a two-acre estate on the North Shore of Kauai for $16.2 million.