Actress Mamie Gummer sells Hollywood Hills treehouse to Jennifer Nicholson

In the Hollywood Hills, a treehouse-like residence is staying in celebrity hands once again. Model Josie Moran sold the rustic retreat in 2017 to actress Mamie Gummer. Now, Gummer has sold the place to designer Jennifer Nicholson — daughter of acting legend Jack Nicholson — for $1.65 million.

Gummer, daughter of Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer, came away with more than her asking price. Records show she first put it on the market in January for $1.495 million and had an offer in hand roughly one week later.

Perched in Beachwood Canyon, the 1940s wood-clad home sits above the street with a wraparound deck to take advantage of the scenery. French windows and skylights brighten the bohemian-vibe living spaces, which boast floors of ceramic tile and hardwood.

1 / 9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 The guest bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The attic. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The fire pit. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The outdoor dining area. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 The entry. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Beamed ceilings and a freestanding fireplace touch up the living room. In the country-style kitchen are double sinks, copper countertops and a retro stove.

Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms complete the interior, including a master suite with a polished concrete shower and a finished attic with a loft-style lounge/bedroom. Outside, nooks with built-in seating pop up across the deck.

Gummer, 36, starred in the lead role of the medical drama “Emily Owens, M.D.,” and her other TV credits include “The Good Wife,” “Off the Map” and “True Detective.” On the film side, she appeared in “Evening,” “Cake,” “Ricki and the Flash” and “The End of the Tour.”

Nicholson appeared in the film “Johnny Christ” and also works as a fashion designer and retailer.

Advertisement

Bryony Atkinson of Maisonre held the listing.