Hot Property

Home of the Week: Going Danish in Brentwood

1/10
Sited below the Getty in Brentwood, the brick-clad residence was designed to evoke Denmark’s traditional farmhouse architecture.   (Dusan Simonovic)
2/10
2/10
3/10
3/10
4/10
4/10
5/10
5/10
6/10
6/10
7/10
7/10
8/10
8/10
9/10
9/10
10/10
10/10
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 28, 2020
5:30 AM
This Danish farmhouse-style home, which takes its cues from Denmark’s traditional architecture, sits among the trees on nearly two-thirds of an acre in Brentwood. A striking copper roof and whitewashed brickwork bring a pastoral tone to the exterior, as do the butcher-block-topped islands and four brick fireplaces inside.

The details

Location: 675 Macculloch Drive, Los Angeles, 90049

Asking price: $11.995 million

Year built: 1987

Architect: Peter Choate

Living area: 7,958 square feet, five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.63 acre

Features: Porte-cochere; motor court; grand foyer; formal living room; chef’s kitchen with two islands; wood-paneled library; greenhouse; swimming pool

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $5.158 million, a 116.6% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Steve Sawaii, Compass, (310) 261-3777

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
