MedMen’s Andrew Modlin sells WeHo home to YouTuber Emma Chamberlain

Andrew Modlin, co-founder and president of L.A.-based cannabis company MedMen, has hashed out a deal for his West Hollywood home. Modlin has sold the contemporary spot to a limited liability company tied to YouTuber Emma Chamberlain for $3.9 million, property records show.

The sale comes a few months after, as the L.A. Times reported, the cash-strapped pot company laid off roughly 40% of its corporate staff.

Modlin barely managed a profit on the sale; records show he paid $3.895 million for the place in 2018. The modern two-story, just a few blocks away from MedMen’s West Hollywood dispensary, sports a polished concrete exterior and zen-like indoor-outdoor living spaces across 4,075 square feet.

A dramatic entry with a sculpture and floating staircase kicks things off, leading into glass-filled interiors such as a formal dining room and open-concept kitchen. Most spaces open directly outside, where a private backyard features a swimming pool, spa and cabana.

The second story holds most of the four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, expanding to a front-facing deck with neighborhood views.

Modlin co-founded MedMen with Adam Bierman in 2010. The marijuana start-up has locations in New York, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois, Florida and California, including six dispensaries around Los Angeles.

In 2019, Time included Emma Chamberlain on its list of “The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet.”

Lindsay Guttman of the Agency held the listing. Andrew Sanchez of ACME Real Estate represented the buyer.