David Arquette parts with mountain retreat

Actor David Arquette has sold a Lake Arrowhead home he owned in a trust for $1.35 million, records show.

The mountain retreat, trimmed in river stone and knotty pine, overlooks the 8th tee box and green at the Lake Arrowhead Country Club. Expansive rear decking makes the most of the verdant mountain, lake and golf course views.

Built in 2003, the multilevel house has more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a wet bar with a leathered stone top, a custom kitchen, an office, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A river rock fireplace anchors the living room. A game room and wine cellar lie on the lower level.

Arquette bought the property in 2017 for $1.285 million, real estate records show.

A member of the Arquette acting family, the 48-year-old has film credits that include the “Scream” movies, “Eight Legged Freaks” (2002) and “Never Been Kissed” (1999). More recently, he appeared in the films “Mob Town” (2019) and “Spree” (2020).

Meghan Hardin of Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty was the listing agent. Hardin also represented the buyer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.