Hot Property

David Arquette parts with mountain retreat

David Arquette
Actor David Arquette has sold his Lake Arrowhead retreat of about three years for $1.35 million. The roughly 5,000-square-foot home had been listed for as much as $1.595 million.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 2, 2020
11:38 AM
Actor David Arquette has sold a Lake Arrowhead home he owned in a trust for $1.35 million, records show.

The mountain retreat, trimmed in river stone and knotty pine, overlooks the 8th tee box and green at the Lake Arrowhead Country Club. Expansive rear decking makes the most of the verdant mountain, lake and golf course views.

Built in 2003, the multilevel house has more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a wet bar with a leathered stone top, a custom kitchen, an office, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A river rock fireplace anchors the living room. A game room and wine cellar lie on the lower level.

Arquette bought the property in 2017 for $1.285 million, real estate records show.

A member of the Arquette acting family, the 48-year-old has film credits that include the “Scream” movies, “Eight Legged Freaks” (2002) and “Never Been Kissed” (1999). More recently, he appeared in the films “Mob Town” (2019) and “Spree” (2020).

Meghan Hardin of Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty was the listing agent. Hardin also represented the buyer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
