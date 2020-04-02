Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Warner Records chief Tom Corson bags a showplace in Rancho Mirage

The single-story showplace boasts dramatic living spaces and a patio with room for 100 people.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 2, 2020
2:21 PM
Music executive Tom Corson has picked up his second impressive estate in less than a year, buying a golf course property in Rancho Mirage for $2.9 million, records show.

The purchase comes roughly 10 months after the Warner Records co-chairman bought a Beverly Hills home from actress Jessica Alba.

Listed for as much as $4.2 million, the dramatic showplace draws the eye with its column-lined exterior and expansive living spaces. Glass double-doors open to the 6,170-square-foot home, which fits four bedrooms and six bathrooms into a single story.

The open floor plan resembles a hotel lobby with a spacious dining area, living room and curved wet bar all surrounding a stark-black, dual-sided fireplace. Other highlights include a sky-lighted kitchen, sunny breakfast nook and office with built-ins.

Almost every space opens outside, where a patio with room for 100 people spans the backside of the home. Lined with sculptures and drought-tolerant landscaping, the space descends to a fountain-fed pool and spa that takes in mountain and fairway views.

Corson has been in the music business since the ’80s, spending stints with A&M Records, Capitol Records and Columbia Records before serving as president of RCA Records. In 2018 he took over as co-chairman and chief operating officer of Warner Records.

Carol Graff-Radford of Bennion Deville Homes held the listing. Carol Corcoran of Better Homes and Gardens Leaskou Partners represented Corson.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
