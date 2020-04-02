Warner Records chief Tom Corson bags a showplace in Rancho Mirage

Music executive Tom Corson has picked up his second impressive estate in less than a year, buying a golf course property in Rancho Mirage for $2.9 million, records show.

The purchase comes roughly 10 months after the Warner Records co-chairman bought a Beverly Hills home from actress Jessica Alba.

Listed for as much as $4.2 million, the dramatic showplace draws the eye with its column-lined exterior and expansive living spaces. Glass double-doors open to the 6,170-square-foot home, which fits four bedrooms and six bathrooms into a single story.

The open floor plan resembles a hotel lobby with a spacious dining area, living room and curved wet bar all surrounding a stark-black, dual-sided fireplace. Other highlights include a sky-lighted kitchen, sunny breakfast nook and office with built-ins.

Almost every space opens outside, where a patio with room for 100 people spans the backside of the home. Lined with sculptures and drought-tolerant landscaping, the space descends to a fountain-fed pool and spa that takes in mountain and fairway views.

Corson has been in the music business since the ’80s, spending stints with A&M Records, Capitol Records and Columbia Records before serving as president of RCA Records. In 2018 he took over as co-chairman and chief operating officer of Warner Records.

Carol Graff-Radford of Bennion Deville Homes held the listing. Carol Corcoran of Better Homes and Gardens Leaskou Partners represented Corson.