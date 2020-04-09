Price-reduced homes for about $800,000 in three Orange County cities

With home sales down because of the coronavirus, many sellers are lowering price tags to increase interest. Here’s a look at price-reduced properties that can be had for $800,000 right now in Irvine, Anaheim and Aliso Viejo in Orange County.

IRVINE: An April reduction brought the price for this condo with solar panels in the Cadence Park neighborhood down by $20,000.

Address: 187 Frame, Irvine, 92618

Listed for: $789,000 (with $506 monthly HOA dues) for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,653 square feet (2,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped frontyard; gated backyard; upgraded kitchen; neighborhood pool and playground

About the area: In the 92618 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.229 million, down 31.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

109 S. Kingsley St., Anaheim (Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: Designed as a duplex, this two-story home with a spacious backyard features three bedrooms on the main level and a separate one-bedroom unit upstairs.

Address: 109 S. Kingsley St., Anaheim, 92806

Listed for: $790,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,106 square feet (7,176-square-foot lot)

Features: Brick accents; remodeled living spaces; stone fireplace; solar panels

About the area: In the 92806 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $675,000, down 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

25 Hulsea, Aliso Viejo (Realtor.com)

ALISO VIEJO: An empty lot adjoins this sunny home with lots of upgrades that received a $10,000 trim in April.

Address: 25 Hulsea, Aliso Viejo, 92656

Listed for: $809,988 (with $142 monthly HOA dues) for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,643 square feet (4,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Rustic wood floors; recessed lighting; two-story living room; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 92656 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $771,000, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

71 Nature, Irvine (Realtor.com)

IRVINE: This second-story condo with a balcony in Woodbury is up for grabs for $27,000 less than its original asking price.

Address: 71 Nature, Irvine, 92620

Listed for: $758,000 (with $375 monthly HOA dues) for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,773 square feet (1,773-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood floors; arched doorways; open floor plan; neighborhood pool and park

About the area: In the 92620 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.11 million, up 3.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1867 W. Chalet Ave., Anaheim (Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: Four cuts over the last two months have brought the price for this charming home near Disneyland down by $50,000.

Address: 1867 W. Chalet Ave., Anaheim, 92804

Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,970 square feet (10,881-square-foot lot)

Features: White picket fence; brick divider wall; spacious sunroom; backyard with pool and gazebo

About the area: In the 92804 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $608,000, up 4.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

16 Azalea, Aliso Viejo (Realtor.com)

ALISO VIEJO: A turf yard wraps around this turnkey home with a two-story living room and main-level master suite.

Address: 16 Azalea, Aliso Viejo, 92656

Listed for: $758,000 (with $142 monthly HOA dues) for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,600 square feet (3,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Plantation shutters; upgraded kitchen; dining room with backyard access; smart home features

About the area: In the 92656 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $771,000, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.