Hot Property

Price-reduced homes for about $800,000 in three Orange County cities

187 Frame, Irvine
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 9, 2020
5 AM
With home sales down because of the coronavirus, many sellers are lowering price tags to increase interest. Here’s a look at price-reduced properties that can be had for $800,000 right now in Irvine, Anaheim and Aliso Viejo in Orange County.

IRVINE: An April reduction brought the price for this condo with solar panels in the Cadence Park neighborhood down by $20,000.

Address: 187 Frame, Irvine, 92618

Listed for: $789,000 (with $506 monthly HOA dues) for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,653 square feet (2,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped frontyard; gated backyard; upgraded kitchen; neighborhood pool and playground

About the area: In the 92618 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.229 million, down 31.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

109 S. Kingsley St., Anaheim
(Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: Designed as a duplex, this two-story home with a spacious backyard features three bedrooms on the main level and a separate one-bedroom unit upstairs.

Address: 109 S. Kingsley St., Anaheim, 92806

Listed for: $790,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,106 square feet (7,176-square-foot lot)

Features: Brick accents; remodeled living spaces; stone fireplace; solar panels

About the area: In the 92806 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $675,000, down 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

25 Hulsea, Aliso Viejo
(Realtor.com)

ALISO VIEJO: An empty lot adjoins this sunny home with lots of upgrades that received a $10,000 trim in April.

Address: 25 Hulsea, Aliso Viejo, 92656

Listed for: $809,988 (with $142 monthly HOA dues) for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,643 square feet (4,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Rustic wood floors; recessed lighting; two-story living room; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 92656 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $771,000, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

71 Nature, Irvine
(Realtor.com)

IRVINE: This second-story condo with a balcony in Woodbury is up for grabs for $27,000 less than its original asking price.

Address: 71 Nature, Irvine, 92620

Listed for: $758,000 (with $375 monthly HOA dues) for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,773 square feet (1,773-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood floors; arched doorways; open floor plan; neighborhood pool and park

About the area: In the 92620 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.11 million, up 3.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1867 W. Chalet Ave., Anaheim
(Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: Four cuts over the last two months have brought the price for this charming home near Disneyland down by $50,000.

Address: 1867 W. Chalet Ave., Anaheim, 92804

Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,970 square feet (10,881-square-foot lot)

Features: White picket fence; brick divider wall; spacious sunroom; backyard with pool and gazebo

About the area: In the 92804 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $608,000, up 4.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

16 Azalea, Aliso Viejo
(Realtor.com)

ALISO VIEJO: A turf yard wraps around this turnkey home with a two-story living room and main-level master suite.

Address: 16 Azalea, Aliso Viejo, 92656

Listed for: $758,000 (with $142 monthly HOA dues) for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,600 square feet (3,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Plantation shutters; upgraded kitchen; dining room with backyard access; smart home features

About the area: In the 92656 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $771,000, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
