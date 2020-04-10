Actor Joshua Morrow unloads Lake Sherwood home for $4.85 million

It looks like a successful investment for Joshua Morrow in Lake Sherwood. After buying a stately home there for $3.295 million in 2018, the “Young and the Restless” star remodeled the place and sold it for $4.85 million — a profit of $1.555 million.

Overlooking the golf course, the two-story house gives off East Coast vibes with a brick walkway, columned entry and powder blue-colored plantation shutters.

The living spaces have been dramatically remodeled: Morrow swapped parquet and carpet floors for wide-plank hardwood and brightened things up with white walls, white coffered ceilings and white built-ins. In roughly 6,000 square feet, there are six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Past a two-story entry with paneled walls, there’s an indoor-outdoor living room, formal dining room and family room with a fireplace. The new-look chef’s kitchen features an oversize island and wine fridge. Upstairs, the master suite tacks on dual closets and a viewing deck.

The soap opera star spent plenty of time on the backyard as well, replacing a kidney-shaped pool with a sleek rectangular one and adding an outdoor living room with a bar. The property clocks in at just under half an acre.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One held the listing. Nicole Van Parys of Engel & Voelkers Westlake Village represented the buyer.

Morrow, 46, has starred in “The Young and the Restless” since 1994. In addition, he formed the boy band 3Deep in 1998, releasing an album titled “Yes Yes Yes … No No No” the following year.

Around the same time he bought the home in 2018, he sold another in Pacific Palisades for $5.4 million, The Times previously reported.