Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Brentwood mansion comes with an illuminated waterfall in the dining room

1/12
Listed for $12.899 million, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence sits on about a third of an acre with an infinity-edge swimming pool.  (Berlyn Photography)
2/12
Listed for $12.899 million, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence sits on about a third of an acre with an infinity-edge swimming pool.  (Berlyn Photography)
3/12
Accent lighting and modern fixtures enhance the visual allure of this newly built home in Brentwood.   (Berlyn Photography)
4/12
Accent lighting and modern fixtures enhance the visual allure of this newly built home in Brentwood.  (Berlyn Photography)
5/12
Accent lighting and modern fixtures enhance the visual allure of this newly built home in Brentwood.   (Berlyn Photography)
6/12
An illuminated waterfall feature and a two-way fireplace bookend the dining room.  (Berlyn Photography)
7/12
A wine room is among the spaces in the 9,300-square-foot home.
  (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
8/12
High ceilings and marble slabs are among the luxury features.  (Berlyn Photography)
9/12
The home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.  (Berlyn Photography)
10/12
Indoor-outdoor features include sitting areas and an infinity-edge pool.   (Berlyn Photography)
11/12
Indoor-outdoor features include sitting areas and an infinity-edge pool.  (Berlyn Photography)
12/12
Indoor-outdoor features include sitting areas and an infinity-edge pool.  (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 11, 2020
5:30 AM
Share

Designer details and amenities abound at this newly completed showplace in Brentwood. But it’s the accent lighting that really makes the place shine — especially at night. The multilevel floor plan has custom backlighting and modern chandeliers that pop against the subdued décor. An illuminated waterfall in the dining room is a stellar example of the light features.

The details

Location: 950 Kenfield Ave., Los Angeles, 90049

Asking price: $12.899 million

Advertisement

Year built: 2020

Living area: 9,300 square feet, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms

Lot size: 0.37 of an acre

Features: Fleetwood sliding doors; marble slabs; floating glass staircase; indoor-outdoor water features; movie theater; wine room; gym; rooftop deck; infinity-edge swimming pool

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $3.08 million, a 9.4% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Christina Collins, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 434-3456, and Santiago Arana, the Agency, (424) 231-2399

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Newsletter

Hot PropertyHome Design
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement