Home of the Week: Brentwood mansion comes with an illuminated waterfall in the dining room

Designer details and amenities abound at this newly completed showplace in Brentwood. But it’s the accent lighting that really makes the place shine — especially at night. The multilevel floor plan has custom backlighting and modern chandeliers that pop against the subdued décor. An illuminated waterfall in the dining room is a stellar example of the light features.

The details

Location: 950 Kenfield Ave., Los Angeles, 90049

Asking price: $12.899 million

Year built: 2020

Living area: 9,300 square feet, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms

Lot size: 0.37 of an acre

Features: Fleetwood sliding doors; marble slabs; floating glass staircase; indoor-outdoor water features; movie theater; wine room; gym; rooftop deck; infinity-edge swimming pool

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $3.08 million, a 9.4% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Christina Collins, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 434-3456, and Santiago Arana, the Agency, (424) 231-2399

