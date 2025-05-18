Where is six figures considered low income? Try Orange, Santa Barbara and San Diego counties
-
- Share via
You're reading the Essential California newsletter
Our reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the day.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Saying that housing in California is expensive isn’t much of a revelation.
However, defining what constitutes “low-income” due to housing affordability is changing.
Three Southern California counties are soon to surpass the $100,000 annual salary threshold for a low-income single-person household in California, if current trends continue.
That evaluation is according to data published by the California Department of Housing and Community Development in April.
My colleagues Terry Castleman and Kaitlyn Huamani documented how Orange, Santa Barbara and San Diego counties are joining three Bay Area counties in hitting that standard. They also break down what that means for homeowners, renters and others.
When six figures isn’t enough
California defines income levels by how they compare with the area’s median income.
In areas with unusually low or high housing costs, however, those definitions are often tweaked to reflect the reality for area residents.
That allows for the scenarios where someone earning $100,000 could be above the area’s median income line but also be considered low-income because of the high cost of housing.
A number of government programs use these income designations to determine who qualifies for benefits such as housing assistance.
The home of affluence
The three Southern California counties share one thing in common: soaring home values, even by California’s lofty standards.
In Santa Barbara County, the low-income threshold increased 48% from 2020 to 2025, ending up at $98,850.
Orange County saw a more modest 32% five-year increase to $94,750.
San Diego County was not far behind, with a 43% hike in the low-income threshold to $92,700.
If current growth rates continue, each of these counties would see their thresholds for what qualifies as low-income for a single person cross the six-figure mark before the next assessment.
They would join Northern California’s Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, which all crossed the six-figure threshold in 2025, as first reported by SFGate.
It wasn’t always this way
In 2000, before the state housing crisis was in the forefront of people’s minds, low-income households were far less common.
A Times review of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data showed that no cities and counties in California had 50% or more of families qualify as low-income households.
Orange, Santa Barbara and San Diego counties have Southern California’s priciest real estate, according to data from the California Assn. of Realtors.
In each county, the median single-family home sale price in March 2025 was over $1 million. In Orange and Santa Barbara counties, the price approached $1.5 million.
What do residents feel?
Despite proposed legislation to help make California a more affordable place to live, voters in the state are growing increasingly pessimistic about their financial future, according to a new poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by The Times.
Nearly half of California voters feel worse off than they were last year, and 54% felt less hopeful about their economic well-being.
Jett Murdock, 26, shares a two-bedroom apartment with three other men in Huntington Beach. The split bedrooms help to keep costs down, with each roommate paying about $725 a month in rent. But Murdoch said he still feels the squeeze of rising living costs.
The computer science student at Orange Coast College works at a catering company to support himself through school.
After graduation, Murdock doesn’t plan to stay in Orange County for long, as he said he’s seen how difficult it is to live comfortably on a single salary.
“I’d much prefer to move out of state,” the Idaho native said. “Just so that dollar goes a lot further. I’d much rather live somewhere else with lower living expenses.”
The week’s biggest stories
Los Angeles City budget cuts, issues and actions
- L.A. council panel votes to save 1,000 city jobs, reducing layoffs to 650.
- L.A. council members were told a vote could violate public meeting law. They voted anyway.
- Newsom says bailing L.A. out of budget crisis is ‘nonstarter.’ Bass remains hopeful.
- Angels Flight announces price hike as iconic L.A. railway becomes latest victim of inflation.
Los Angeles fires and recovery
- Months after the fires, how safe is it to swim at L.A.’s beaches?
- Nearly half of Pasadena Unified schools have contaminated soil, district finds.
- Researchers call on Newsom to pay for post-fire soil testing in Los Angeles County.
- AI is coming soon to speed up sluggish permitting for fire rebuilds, officials say.
Crime, courts and policing
- ‘Horrible and disgusting’: Cassie’s graphic testimony of abuse leaves Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ fate hanging in balance.
- Man suspected of stabbing woman to death fatally shot by police in North Hollywood.
- Smash-and-grab burglars ram stolen car into high-end shop in L.A., police say.
Trump Administration policies and reactions
- Some German tourists, fearing harassment or detention, are avoiding the U.S.
- Supreme Court rebukes Texas judges, backs hearing before deportation for detained Venezuelans.
More big stories
- Enjoy the May gray weekend in SoCal because an extended heat wave is coming.
- Baby spider monkey rescued from suspected meth dealer’s home. Now, a new life awaits.
- For LAFC’s Mark Delgado, it’ll be ‘weird’ playing against Galaxy in El Tráfico.
- In-N-Out is adjusting its menu after FDA bans red dye No. 3. Here’s what’s changing.
- California ‘teacher of the year’ sexually assaulted elementary school boys. She gets 30-year term.
- Gene editing helped a desperately ill baby thrive. Scientists say it could someday treat millions.
Column One
Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and long-form journalism. Here’s a great piece from this past week:
The second-year forward continued to hone her game in the Unrivaled three-on-three league after making the WNBA All-Rookie Team.
More great reads
- Exhausted by cardio? This alternative may be key to a better workout.
- Opinion: How much power to stop the president should federal judges have?
For your weekend
Going out
- Sunday Funday: Reality TV star Gabby Windey shares her perfect Sunday, including grabbing groceries at the Silver Lake Farmers Market.
- SoCal Adventures: Check out the 34 coolest, kitschiest, most fascinating motels in California.
- SoCal Adventures: 8 essential roadside attractions in California — giant dinosaurs, a mystery spot and more.
- Road tripping: At San Luis Obispo’s world-famous Madonna Inn, let them eat pink cake.
Staying in
- Book Review: CNN’s Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s much-talked about book “Original Sin” about President Joe Biden hits shelves.
- Television: We’ve got our picks for 15 TV shows we’re looking forward to watching this summer.
- 🧑🍳 San Luis Obispo’s Madonna Inn provides the recipe for their most-ordered drink, the Pink Cloud cocktail.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
L.A. Affairs: Nothing scared me more than intimacy — except L.A. freeways. But I had to face them both
I was terrified of driving. So I had Lyft and Uber, a TAP card and a borderline unhinged love of walking. Then I reunited with a woman, but she lived miles away in Santa Monica.
Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, reporter
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.