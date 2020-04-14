‘Grey’s Anatomy’ alum Jessica Capshaw cuts an off-market deal in Santa Monica

Actress Jessica Capshaw of “Grey’s Anatomy” fame and her husband, Honest Co. co-founder Christopher Gavigan, have sold their longtime home in Santa Monica in an off-market deal for $5.75 million, according to real estate sources not authorized to comment publicly on the deal.

The Spanish Colonial-style home, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, sits on a tree-lined street in the affluent North of Montana neighborhood.

During Capshaw and Gavigan’s ownership, the 1927-built house underwent a down-to-the-studs renovation while a dilapidated detached garage was transformed into a guesthouse, according to a 2011 profile in Cambria Style. An outdoor banquette and a volcanic fire pit were introduced in the backyard, which has eco-friendly synthetic grass. Near the guesthouse, there’s decking and a narrow swimming pool.

Jessica Capshaw and Christopher Gavigan extensively renovated the 1920s Spanish Colonial-style home during their ownership. (NearMap)

Capshaw, 43, is the daughter of actress-producer Kate Capshaw and stepdaughter of filmmaker Steven Spielberg. In addition to “Grey’s Anatomy,” the actress has credits that include the shows “The Practice and “The L Word.”

Gavigan, 45, serves as chief product officer for the Honest Co., the health-oriented lifestyle brand that he co-founded in 2012 with business partners Jessica Alba, Brean Lee and Sean Kane.

The couple bought the house through a limited liability company in 2007 for $3.05 million, records show. The buyer was a limited liability company tied to Houston billionaire Dan Friedkin.