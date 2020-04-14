Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Original TV ‘Hulk’ Lou Ferrigno sells longtime Santa Monica home

Lou Ferrigno’s Santa Monica home
The Santa Monica home, owned by bodybuilder-turned-actor Lou Ferrigno for decades, returned to market in mid-March for $3.499 million and sold for $3.25 million.
(Josh Bustos Photography)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 14, 2020
12:10 PM
Bodybuilder-actor Lou Ferrigno and his wife, Carla, have sold their longtime home in Santa Monica for $3.25 million.

The English Revival-style house was relisted in mid-March for $3.499 million and went from pending to sold in about three weeks, records show.

Tucked behind a white picket fence, the two-story house features lath and plaster walls, oak wood floors and picture windows that bring garden views inside. Some 3,400 square feet of living space has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a vaulted ceiling living room and a dining room. A breakfast nook sits off the updated kitchen.

1/13
A white picket fence lends curb appeal to the 1920s English Revival-style home.  (Josh Bustos Photography)
2/13
A brick fireplace in the living room.  (Josh Bustos Photography)
3/13
The living room.  (Josh Bustos Photography)
4/13
The dining room has picture windows.  (Josh Bustos Photography)
5/13
The updated kitchen.  (Josh Bustos Photography)
6/13
A room and bathroom.  (Josh Bustos Photography)
7/13
The master bedroom.  (Josh Bustos Photography)
8/13
A room.  (Josh Bustos Photography)
9/13
The office.  (Josh Bustos Photography)
10/13
The family room.  (Josh Bustos Photography)
11/13
The backyard.  (Josh Bustos Photography)
12/13
Inside the detached studio/garage.  (Josh Bustos Photography)
13/13
The detached studio.  (Josh Bustos Photography)

The house, built in 1926, sits on about one-fifth of an acre in Gillette’s Regent Square area with gardens, lawn and fruit trees. A detached studio/garage sits in the backyard.

Simon Salloom of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Dev Tailor of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

Ferrigno, 68, was a two-time Mr. Universe before landing the title role on the CBS series “The Incredible Hulk.” As an actor, his credits also include the show “The King of Queens” and the 2009 film “I Love You, Man.”

Two years ago, Ferrigno was selected by President Trump to be a member of the President’s Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition. The special presidential advisory council also includes TV’s Dr. Oz and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

He and his wife had owned the Santa Monica property since 1980, records show.

