Original TV ‘Hulk’ Lou Ferrigno sells longtime Santa Monica home

Bodybuilder-actor Lou Ferrigno and his wife, Carla, have sold their longtime home in Santa Monica for $3.25 million.

The English Revival-style house was relisted in mid-March for $3.499 million and went from pending to sold in about three weeks, records show.

Tucked behind a white picket fence, the two-story house features lath and plaster walls, oak wood floors and picture windows that bring garden views inside. Some 3,400 square feet of living space has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a vaulted ceiling living room and a dining room. A breakfast nook sits off the updated kitchen.

The house, built in 1926, sits on about one-fifth of an acre in Gillette’s Regent Square area with gardens, lawn and fruit trees. A detached studio/garage sits in the backyard.

Simon Salloom of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Dev Tailor of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

Ferrigno, 68, was a two-time Mr. Universe before landing the title role on the CBS series “The Incredible Hulk.” As an actor, his credits also include the show “The King of Queens” and the 2009 film “I Love You, Man.”

Two years ago, Ferrigno was selected by President Trump to be a member of the President’s Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition. The special presidential advisory council also includes TV’s Dr. Oz and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

He and his wife had owned the Santa Monica property since 1980, records show.