‘Hercules’ actor Kevin Sorbo seeks $3.95 million for Westlake Village mansion

The quest continues in Westlake Village for Kevin Sorbo, the actor famous for his starring role in the 1990s series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.” The actor has been trying to sell his Mediterranean villa there since 2014 and has listed it for sale once more at $3.95 million.

Accessed by a tree-lined driveway, the gated estate offers a world of its own across 1.5 acres. Fruit trees and lush landscaping fill out the scenic grounds, which hold a 7,500-square-foot home, a detached pool house with a gym and an entertainer’s backyard with a swimming pool, spa and putting green.

Past a pink stucco exterior, the elegant interiors keep things interesting with bright splashes of color. Turquoise wainscoting lines the living room, while the formal dining room is wrapped in shades of crimson and gold. Blue carpet colors the billiards room, and the guest bedrooms boast pink and purple.

1 / 15 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 15 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 3 / 15 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 15 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 15 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 15 The family room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 15 The billiards room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 15 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 15 The pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 15 The patio. (Realtor.com) 11 / 15 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 12 / 15 The putting green. (Realtor.com) 13 / 15 The gym. (Realtor.com) 14 / 15 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 15 / 15 The two-story villa. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

There’s also a tile foyer with a sweeping staircase, a chef’s kitchen under coffered ceilings and an office. The master suite — one of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms — enjoys mountain views through a wall of windows.

The views continue outside, where a trellis-topped lounge at the edge of the property holds a stone fireplace and dining area. Rose bushes, palm trees and a vegetable garden complete the verdant scene.

Sigi Ulbrich and Pam Moran of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

Sorbo, 61, is best known for his roles in “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and “Andromeda,” both of which ran for over 100 episodes. More recently, he starred in “The O.C.,” “God’s Not Dead” and “Let There Be Light.”