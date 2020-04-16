Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Jennifer Love Hewitt brings Pacific Palisades home to market

Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt has put her Pacific Palisades home of about seven years on the market for $4.199 million.
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 16, 2020
2:04 PM
Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt has listed her home in Pacific Palisades for $4.199 million.

The “Ghost Whisperer” and “Client List” actress bought the property in 2013 for $3.25 million, The Los Angeles Times previously reported.

Tucked behind fences and gates, the contemporary-style house draws the eye from the street with its distinctive butterfly-style roof and wood-paneled siding. Inside, the 3,160-square-foot open floor plan features high ceilings, glass and steel accents and a chef’s kitchen. The expanded master suite — one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms — has a custom closet/dressing room.

Streams of market lights and a waterfall feature brighten the backyard at night. The compact lot also holds an outdoor fireplace and a small swimmer’s pool.

Hewitt, 41, has scores of credits including the television dramas “Criminal Minds” and “Party of Five.” On the film side, her work includes “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Can’t Hardly Wait.”

She has appeared on the Fox show “9-1-1” since 2018.

Stamie Karakasidis of Rodeo Realty holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
