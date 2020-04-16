Jennifer Love Hewitt brings Pacific Palisades home to market

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt has listed her home in Pacific Palisades for $4.199 million.

The “Ghost Whisperer” and “Client List” actress bought the property in 2013 for $3.25 million, The Los Angeles Times previously reported.

Tucked behind fences and gates, the contemporary-style house draws the eye from the street with its distinctive butterfly-style roof and wood-paneled siding. Inside, the 3,160-square-foot open floor plan features high ceilings, glass and steel accents and a chef’s kitchen. The expanded master suite — one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms — has a custom closet/dressing room.

Streams of market lights and a waterfall feature brighten the backyard at night. The compact lot also holds an outdoor fireplace and a small swimmer’s pool.

Hewitt, 41, has scores of credits including the television dramas “Criminal Minds” and “Party of Five.” On the film side, her work includes “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Can’t Hardly Wait.”

She has appeared on the Fox show “9-1-1” since 2018.

Stamie Karakasidis of Rodeo Realty holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.