Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn buy love nest in BHPO

2720_Ellison_152.jpg
Professional hockey player P.K. Subban and his fiancée, former skiing champion Lindsey Vonn, have purchased a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $6.75 million.
(Hilton & Hyland)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 22, 2020
5 PM
Share

NHL star P.K. Subban and former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, who got engaged last year, have bought a contemporary villa in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $6.75 million, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly on the deal.

Set on more than half an acre, the gated house has been renovated and reimagined by JR Builders as a contemporary villa.

A column-lined entrance opens to the home of more than 5,500 square feet. The single-story floor plan features high ceilings, gallery walls and skylights that bathe the minimalist-vibe interior in natural light. The gleaming chef’s kitchen is equipped with two islands. In the family room/den, there’s a wet bar.

1/9
The backyard has a swimming pool with a spa.  (Hilton & Hyland)
2/9
Skylights bring natural light inside.  (Hilton & Hyland)
3/9
The living room has a fireplace.  (Hilton & Hyland)
4/9
The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with two islands.  (Hilton & Hyland)
5/9
A modern chandelier tops the dining room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
6/9
The floor plan includes an office.  (Hilton & Hyland)
7/9
The den has a wet bar.  (Hilton & Hyland)
8/9
The freshly renovated house sits on more than half an acre.  (Hilton & Hyland)
9/9
Another view of the pool.  (Hilton & Hyland)

Advertisement

A total of four bedrooms and six bathrooms includes an expansive master suite with dual bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Outside, tall palms frame a swimming pool with a spa. A built-in barbecue sits nearby.

The property was listed as pending in March and went from escrow to close in about three weeks, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The couple made the purchase using a limited liability company.

Subban, 30, is a three-time all-star defenseman who currently plays for the New Jersey Devils. Last year, the professional hockey player launched PeeK Productions and starred in “The PK Project,” the production company’s debut effort.

Advertisement

Vonn, 35, reportedly got into the production game herself last year with the launch of Après Productions.

The former alpine skiing champion, who retired in 2019, was the overall World Cup champion from 2008 to 2010 and again in 2012. During her career, she won two Olympic medals, including a gold in the downhill competition at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Mia Trudeau of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Jill Donaty of the Donaty Group represented the buyer.

Donaty is also the listing agent for Vonn’s Sherman Oaks house, which hit the market in March. The roughly 8,800-square-foot contemporary is listed for $2,999,999, The Times previously reported.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement