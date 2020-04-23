Large-lot homes for $1 million in three Santa Barbara County communities

Need some space? Here’s a look at what roughly $1 million buys on an acre or more in Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Solvang in Santa Barbara County.

LOMPOC: A three-bedroom home, artist barn, playhouse and multiple storage sheds fill out this 21-acre canyon retreat a few miles off Highway 246.

Address: 2570 Wild Oak Road, Lompoc, 93436

Listed for: $995,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,350 square feet (21.23-acre lot)

Features: 1980s home; fenced pastures; private well; mountain views

About the area: In the 93436 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $360,000, up 2.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3475 W. Oak Trail Road, Santa Ynez (Realtor.com)

SANTA YNEZ: Wood, stone and tile fill out this log cabin-style home on a 20-acre horse ranch complete with a guest cottage, riding arena and barn.

Address: 3475 W. Oak Trail Road, Santa Ynez, 93460

Listed for: $1.15 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,427 square feet (20-acre lot)

Features: Custom deer gate; upper-level decks; vintage appliances; equestrian facilities

About the area: In the 93460 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.685 million, up 12.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2775 Quail Valley Road, Solvang (Realtor.com)

SOLVANG: This traditional two-story home opens to a fenced backyard with a pool, spa and gazebo.

Address: 2775 Quail Valley Road, Solvang, 93463

Listed for: $995,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,513 square feet (1.05-acre lot)

Features: Motor court; brick accents; split-level floor plan; landscaped lot

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.081 million, up 21.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3090 Avena Road, Lompoc (Realtor.com)

LOMPOC: Two structures anchor this 20-acre property: a three-bedroom house with vaulted ceilings and a mobile home on the corner of the property.

Address: 3090 Avena Road, Lompoc, 93436

Listed for: $1.125 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,036 square feet (20.55-acre lot)

Features: Open floor plan; tile floors; master suite with spa tub; storage shed

About the area: In the 93436 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $360,000, up 2.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3450 W. Oak Trail Road, Santa Ynez (Realtor.com)

SANTA YNEZ: This pastoral retreat on 19 acres is anchored by a single-story home with tile floors and sweeping views.

Address: 3450 W. Oak Trail Road, Santa Ynez, 93460

Listed for: $995,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,260 square feet (19.05-acre lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; living room with fireplace; two-car garage; hillside lot

About the area: In the 93460 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.685 million, up 12.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2619 Quail Valley Road, Solvang (Realtor.com)

SOLVANG: This remodeled ranch at the end of a private drive boasts a bright open floor plan with whitewashed beams and picture windows.

Address: 2619 Quail Valley Road, Solvang, 93463

Listed for: $985,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,300 square feet (1.05-acre lot)

Features: Flagstone walkway; covered front porch; new exterior and interior paint; backyard with playground and fire pit

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.081 million, up 21.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.