Large-lot homes for $1 million in three Santa Barbara County communities

2570 Wild Oak Road, Lompoc
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 23, 2020
5 AM
Need some space? Here’s a look at what roughly $1 million buys on an acre or more in Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Solvang in Santa Barbara County.

LOMPOC: A three-bedroom home, artist barn, playhouse and multiple storage sheds fill out this 21-acre canyon retreat a few miles off Highway 246.

Address: 2570 Wild Oak Road, Lompoc, 93436

Listed for: $995,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,350 square feet (21.23-acre lot)

Features: 1980s home; fenced pastures; private well; mountain views

About the area: In the 93436 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $360,000, up 2.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3475 W. Oak Trail Road, Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ: Wood, stone and tile fill out this log cabin-style home on a 20-acre horse ranch complete with a guest cottage, riding arena and barn.

Address: 3475 W. Oak Trail Road, Santa Ynez, 93460

Listed for: $1.15 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,427 square feet (20-acre lot)

Features: Custom deer gate; upper-level decks; vintage appliances; equestrian facilities

About the area: In the 93460 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.685 million, up 12.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2775 Quail Valley Road, Solvang
SOLVANG: This traditional two-story home opens to a fenced backyard with a pool, spa and gazebo.

Address: 2775 Quail Valley Road, Solvang, 93463

Listed for: $995,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,513 square feet (1.05-acre lot)

Features: Motor court; brick accents; split-level floor plan; landscaped lot

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.081 million, up 21.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3090 Avena Road, Lompoc
LOMPOC: Two structures anchor this 20-acre property: a three-bedroom house with vaulted ceilings and a mobile home on the corner of the property.

Address: 3090 Avena Road, Lompoc, 93436

Listed for: $1.125 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,036 square feet (20.55-acre lot)

Features: Open floor plan; tile floors; master suite with spa tub; storage shed

About the area: In the 93436 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $360,000, up 2.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3450 W. Oak Trail Road, Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ: This pastoral retreat on 19 acres is anchored by a single-story home with tile floors and sweeping views.

Address: 3450 W. Oak Trail Road, Santa Ynez, 93460

Listed for: $995,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,260 square feet (19.05-acre lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; living room with fireplace; two-car garage; hillside lot

About the area: In the 93460 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.685 million, up 12.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2619 Quail Valley Road, Solvang
SOLVANG: This remodeled ranch at the end of a private drive boasts a bright open floor plan with whitewashed beams and picture windows.

Address: 2619 Quail Valley Road, Solvang, 93463

Listed for: $985,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,300 square feet (1.05-acre lot)

Features: Flagstone walkway; covered front porch; new exterior and interior paint; backyard with playground and fire pit

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.081 million, up 21.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
