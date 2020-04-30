Padres pitcher Craig Stammen buys Coronado home close to Petco Park

Craig Stammen should have a short commute once baseball season begins. The Padres pitcher recently paid $3.7 million for a Coronado home right across the bay from Petco Park, records show.

Found on the west side of Coronado Village, the two-story home first hit the market in December for $3.95 million.

A bright red front door breaks up the navy blue exterior. Inside, off-white living spaces make up the 4,900-square-foot floor plan. On the main level, there’s a center-island kitchen, family room with a corner fireplace and dining room with tray ceilings.

1 / 11 The fire pit, grill and raised garden beds out back. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The family room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The breakfast nook. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The patio. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The fire pit. (Realtor.com)

Upstairs, a sky-lighted landing leads to a 940-square-foot master suite complete with dual closets and a balcony with views of downtown San Diego. In total, there are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

A brick wall encloses the private backyard, where a flagstone patio adjoins a turf lawn with a hot tub, fire pit, grill and raised garden beds.

Jill Lehr and Suzanne Fahy of Seashore Properties held the listing. Scott Grimes of Compass represented the buyer.

Stammen, 36, spent seven seasons with the Nationals before joining the Padres in 2017. The sinker specialist boasts 44 wins and a career ERA of 3.63 to go along with 605 strikeouts.