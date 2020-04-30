Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Padres pitcher Craig Stammen buys Coronado home close to Petco Park

Padres pitcher Craig Stammen
In the resort city of Coronado, Padres pitcher Craig Stammen recently shelled out $3.7 million for a home right across the bay from Petco Park.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 30, 2020
10:12 AM
Share

Craig Stammen should have a short commute once baseball season begins. The Padres pitcher recently paid $3.7 million for a Coronado home right across the bay from Petco Park, records show.

Found on the west side of Coronado Village, the two-story home first hit the market in December for $3.95 million.

A bright red front door breaks up the navy blue exterior. Inside, off-white living spaces make up the 4,900-square-foot floor plan. On the main level, there’s a center-island kitchen, family room with a corner fireplace and dining room with tray ceilings.

1/11
The fire pit, grill and raised garden beds out back.  (Realtor.com)
2/11
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
3/11
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
4/11
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
5/11
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
6/11
The breakfast nook.  (Realtor.com)
7/11
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
8/11
The balcony.  (Realtor.com)
9/11
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
10/11
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
11/11
The fire pit.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Upstairs, a sky-lighted landing leads to a 940-square-foot master suite complete with dual closets and a balcony with views of downtown San Diego. In total, there are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

A brick wall encloses the private backyard, where a flagstone patio adjoins a turf lawn with a hot tub, fire pit, grill and raised garden beds.

Jill Lehr and Suzanne Fahy of Seashore Properties held the listing. Scott Grimes of Compass represented the buyer.

Stammen, 36, spent seven seasons with the Nationals before joining the Padres in 2017. The sinker specialist boasts 44 wins and a career ERA of 3.63 to go along with 605 strikeouts.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement