Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Eels frontman Mark Oliver Everett eyes a sale in Los Feliz

Image_11.jpg
Built in 1929, the Spanish-style home opens to a romantic courtyard with palm trees and a pool.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
May 5, 2020
9:45 AM
Share

Eels frontman Mark Oliver Everett is gearing up for a final act in Los Feliz, where the rock band was formed in the 1990s. The singer-songwriter’s romantic Spanish Colonial villa is currently listed as a pending sale with an asking price of $4.4 million, records show.

Built 91 years ago, the property is heavy on Spanish style both inside and out. A wooden door accesses the property from the street, descending to a palm-topped courtyard with a fountain, swimming pool and loggia. A second-story balcony overlooks the space from above.

Past an exterior of stucco and clay tile, the home opens to formal living spaces with beamed ceilings, arched doorways and floors of hardwood and Saltillo tile. Four bedrooms and five bathrooms are spread across 4,300 square feet.

1/11
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
2/11
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
3/11
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
4/11
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
5/11
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
6/11
The balcony.  (Realtor.com)
7/11
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
8/11
The lounge.  (Realtor.com)
9/11
The den.  (Realtor.com)
10/11
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
11/11
The courtyard.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The formal entry has a sweeping staircase, and the adjacent step-down living room tacks on a dramatic fireplace. There’s a change of style downstairs, where wood and polished concrete wrap around a den with an office.

Throughout the floor plan, French doors open to charming balconies and terraces. Upstairs, the master suite expands to a scenic lounge with picture windows framing city views.

Isaac Fast of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.

Everett, 57, recorded two albums under the moniker E in the early ’90s before releasing the Eels debut album, “Beautiful Freak,” in 1996. The band has featured a rotating cast of musicians over the years and has put out a dozen albums, seven of which charted in the Billboard 200.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement