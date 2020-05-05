Eels frontman Mark Oliver Everett eyes a sale in Los Feliz

Eels frontman Mark Oliver Everett is gearing up for a final act in Los Feliz, where the rock band was formed in the 1990s. The singer-songwriter’s romantic Spanish Colonial villa is currently listed as a pending sale with an asking price of $4.4 million, records show.

Built 91 years ago, the property is heavy on Spanish style both inside and out. A wooden door accesses the property from the street, descending to a palm-topped courtyard with a fountain, swimming pool and loggia. A second-story balcony overlooks the space from above.

Past an exterior of stucco and clay tile, the home opens to formal living spaces with beamed ceilings, arched doorways and floors of hardwood and Saltillo tile. Four bedrooms and five bathrooms are spread across 4,300 square feet.

1 / 11 The pool. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The lounge. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The den. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The patio. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The courtyard. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The formal entry has a sweeping staircase, and the adjacent step-down living room tacks on a dramatic fireplace. There’s a change of style downstairs, where wood and polished concrete wrap around a den with an office.

Throughout the floor plan, French doors open to charming balconies and terraces. Upstairs, the master suite expands to a scenic lounge with picture windows framing city views.

Isaac Fast of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.

Everett, 57, recorded two albums under the moniker E in the early ’90s before releasing the Eels debut album, “Beautiful Freak,” in 1996. The band has featured a rotating cast of musicians over the years and has put out a dozen albums, seven of which charted in the Billboard 200.