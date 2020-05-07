Hollywood Hills Mediterranean with the right makeup seeks $5.5 million

A grand Mediterranean Revival-style home once owned by Percival “Perc” Westmore, a member of the famous Westmore family of makeup artists, has come on the market in the Hollywood Hills for $5.495 million.

Westmore, who worked for decades as a makeup artist for Warner Bros., was the second owner of the well-kept residence, which dates to 1937. Since the late 1950s, the house has been owned by the family of Harold Holden, a wartime doctor who became Hollywood’s preeminent plastic surgeon in the 1940s and ’50s.

French doors and multiple fireplaces are found in the 1930s home. (Marco Franchina)

Recently renovated and updated, the 4,260-square-foot house features a sunken living room with a fireplace, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The formal dining room has a bar and sets of French doors that open to a courtyard and outdoor cooking area. A media room/den sits off the entry.

Advertisement

The home sits on more than a third of an acre in the Bird Streets neighborhood, with a saltwater swimming pool, gardens, lawn and a guest house. Custom outdoor lighting illuminates the grounds at night.

Westmore, who died in 1970, was known as Hollywood’s famous face-changer and served as head of Warner Brothers’ makeup department in the 1920s and ’30s. His body of work included the transformations of such stars as Bette Davis, Lauren Bacall, Ann Sheridan and Fredric March.

Aaron Montelongo and Bret Parsons of Compass hold the listing.

The property encompasses more than a third of an acre with a saltwater swimming pool and a guesthouse. (Marco Franchina)