Actor Gary Sinise seeks $3.8 million for Calabasas farmhouse

Veteran actor Gary Sinise, who received an Oscar nomination for his role in “Forrest Gump,” is aiming for a small profit in Calabasas. Records show his stylish farmhouse is on the market for $3.795 million — only slightly more than the $3.55 million he paid for it during the housing crisis in 2008.

The property packs plenty into roughly half an acre, including a 5,300-square-foot home, a charming guest suite and a backyard with a swimming pool, spa and bridge over a koi pond.

Built in 2006, the two-story home boasts formal and informal common spaces with white walls, hardwood floors, tall ceilings and custom details. Fireplaces anchor the living and family room, and the dining room features paneled walls.

1 / 14 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 14 The front. (Realtor.com) 3 / 14 The entry. (Realtor.com) 4 / 14 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 14 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 14 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 14 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 14 A balcony. (Realtor.com) 9 / 14 The courtyard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 14 The fireplace. (Realtor.com) 11 / 14 The pool. (Realtor.com) 12 / 14 The outdoor lounge. (Realtor.com) 13 / 14 The guest suite. (Realtor.com) 14 / 14 The two-story home. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sitting room and private balcony. On the other side of the home, multiple Juliet balconies overlook the neighborhood.

French doors open out back, where there’s a flagstone courtyard, trellis-topped patio and an outdoor living room with a fireplace and grill. City light views can be seen in the distance.

Kimberley Pfeiffer of Compass holds the listing.

Sinise, 65, won a Golden Globe for his role in 1995’s “Truman” and an Emmy for his role in the miniseries “George Wallace.” His other notable credits include “Of Mice and Men,” “Apollo 13” and “CSI: NY.”