Rams star Aaron Donald is selling his Calabasas mansion

After weighing retirement in the offseason, Rams star Aaron Donald and his wife, Erica, are shopping around their custom Calabasas estate for $6.25 million.

The listing arrives two months after Donald helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in a dominant performance that left some wondering whether he would return the following season. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year recently confirmed that he’s been in talks with the team but hasn’t yet publicly announced a return.

Set on nearly an acre, the 7,036-square-foot mansion is found in the Oaks of Calabasas, a guard-gated, star-studded neighborhood with other celebrity residents over the years including Katie Holmes and Bret Michaels. Six bedrooms and seven bathrooms are spread across the two-story floor plan, which also includes a step-down lounge, open-concept kitchen and self-contained guest quarters.

1 / 11 The exterior. (Jeff Elson) 2 / 11 The living room. (Jeff Elson) 3 / 11 The lounge. (Jeff Elson) 4 / 11 The kitchen. (Jeff Elson) 5 / 11 The billiards room. (Jeff Elson) 6 / 11 The barbershop. (Jeff Elson) 7 / 11 The patio. (Jeff Elson) 8 / 11 The backyard. (Jeff Elson) 9 / 11 The pool. (Jeff Elson) 10 / 11 The lawn. (Jeff Elson) 11 / 11 Aerial view of the estate. (Jeff Elson)

Advertisement

The star defender has an eye for decorating as well. Listing photos show that Donald made a few aesthetic changes during his stay, bringing sleek shades of gray to the living spaces and adding a barbershop.

The amenities continue outside, where a 1,500-square-foot glass-covered patio overlooks a zero-edge swimming pool. A fireplace and basketball court complete the scene.

Considered one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, Donald was drafted by the Rams in 2014 and has racked up 441 tackles and 98 sacks in eight seasons. The Pittsburgh native has been named to eight Pro Bowls and thrice won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, joining Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt as the only players to win the award three times.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing.