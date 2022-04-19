Aaron Donald gets more than he asked for Calabasas mansion

Aaron Donald is on a roll. A few months after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory with two sacks and a game-sealing pressure play, the defensive tackle just sold his Calabasas home for $6.258 million.

That’s $8,000 more than his asking price and $1.558 million more than he paid in 2018, records show. Donald had an offer in hand just three days after he put it on the market.

The sale comes at a curious time, as Donald still hasn’t officially confirmed his return to the team after retirement rumors swirled during the Super Bowl — though head coach Sean McVay recently assured reporters that he’ll be back.

1 / 11 The exterior. (Jeff Elson) 2 / 11 The living room. (Jeff Elson) 3 / 11 The lounge. (Jeff Elson) 4 / 11 The kitchen. (Jeff Elson) 5 / 11 The billiards room. (Jeff Elson) 6 / 11 The barbershop. (Jeff Elson) 7 / 11 The patio. (Jeff Elson) 8 / 11 The backyard. (Jeff Elson) 9 / 11 The pool. (Jeff Elson) 10 / 11 The lawn. (Jeff Elson) 11 / 11 Aerial view of the estate. (Jeff Elson)

Built in 1996, the custom Mediterranean-style showplace sits in the star-studded Oaks of Calabasas community. The nearly one-acre grounds include a 7,000-square-foot home, 1,500-square-foot glass-covered patio, infinity pool, hot tub, basketball court and four-car garage.

Shades of white and gray bring a modern feel to the living spaces, which pair beamed ceilings with floors of hardwood and tile. There’s a step-down lounge, spacious living room, billiards room and even a barbershop that Donald added during his four-year stay.

A sweeping staircase leads upstairs, where the primary suite adds a dual-sided fireplace. It’s one of six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

Considered one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, Donald was drafted by the Rams in 2014 and has racked up 441 tackles and 98 sacks in eight seasons. The Pittsburgh native has been named to eight Pro Bowls and thrice won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, joining Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt as the only players to win the award three times.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One held the listing. Pan Xu of Homesmart Evergreen Realty represented the buyer.